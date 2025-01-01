Use Case
SNOWFLAKE USE CASE
Generate Value from Connected Product Data
Eliminate data silos to bring IoT, IT and OT data together in the cloud. Drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, optimize operations, and open new lines of business with IoT data.
Scale Effortlessly
Leverage an easy-to-use, fully managed cloud data platform that supports structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data.
Unlock AI & ML Capabilities
Deepen your understanding of connected product performance, production quality and customer behavior with AI and ML capabilities through Snowpark.
Enable Data Monetization & Collaboration
Enable secure data sharing with partners and customers and unlock new revenue streams by monetizing connected product data with Snowflake Marketplace.
A few years ago, we were talking about IoT and big data, and now it’s here. Snowflake helps us establish where the data is, [and now] we are well prepared to participate in an ecosystem where we share data to optimize the operation of the customer’s vehicle.
Peter Alåsen
