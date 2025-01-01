Skip to content
manufacturing
overview
Power Smart Manufacturing & Industry 4.0Unlock Advanced Analytics with ERP Data in the CloudGenerate Value from Connected ProductsImprove Supply Chain Performance
partners
SNOWFLAKE USE CASE

Generate Value from Connected Product Data

Eliminate data silos to bring IoT, IT and OT data together in the cloud. Drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, optimize operations, and open new lines of business with IoT data. 

Scale Effortlessly

Leverage an easy-to-use, fully managed cloud data platform that supports structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data.

Unlock AI & ML Capabilities

Deepen your understanding of connected product performance, production quality and customer behavior with AI and ML capabilities through Snowpark.

Enable Data Monetization & Collaboration

Enable secure data sharing with partners and customers and unlock new revenue streams by monetizing connected product data with Snowflake Marketplace.

Generate Value from Connected Products diagram
Quote Icon

A few years ago, we were talking about IoT and big data, and now it’s here. Snowflake helps us establish where the data is, [and now] we are well prepared to participate in an ecosystem where we share data to optimize the operation of the customer’s vehicle.

Peter Alåsen
Product Owner, Scania
WEBINAR

Break Down Silos to Accelerate Monetization of Connected Mobility Data

Learn how the Snowflake Data Cloud empowers automotive companies to integrate data from vehicle fleets, ERP systems and the shop floor, and apply AI to generate new insights from connected product data.

More to Explore

Snowflake Partner Network logo

Snowflake Partners

Access industry-leading Powered by Snowflake solutions that address your fraud detection, KYC and AML screening needs.

Learn More
Logos of media & entertainment data providers on Snowflake Marketplace

Snowflake Marketplace

Find and test alternative data, including demographic, consumer, and KYC or AML data, on Snowflake Marketplace.

View the Marketplace Listings
Light Bulb

Snowflake Solutions

See how Snowflake can support the investment analytics and quant research use case with the Solution Center.

Learn More

Solutions Partners

view all partners

Where Data Does More

  • 30-day free trial
  • No credit card required
  • Cancel anytime 
start for free
watch a demo