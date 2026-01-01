Ryder Increases Data Usage to Fuel Data-Driven Decisions and Its Transformation Journey

Ryder sought to make data more accessible for enterprise users and teams across hundreds of locations, but its on-premises data warehouse was difficult to scale, costly to maintain and approaching end-of-life status.

Increased demand for data and analytics was leading to performance challenges. “Our environment had scalability constraints limiting our ability to centralize our data ecosystem,” says Abhishek Shah, Director, Enterprise Data Services at Ryder.

Scaling storage and compute to keep pace with Ryder’s growing data needs would have required a significant capital investment and technical effort. According to Shah, “With more and more demand for data, we were limited in onboarding additional users to that platform and were forced to focus processing on early morning data loads impacting users queries performance.”