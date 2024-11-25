The rise of generative AI models are spurring organizations to incorporate AI and large language models (LLMs) into their business strategy. After all, these models open up new opportunities to extract greater value from a company’s data and IP and make it accessible to a wider audience across the organization.

One key to successfully leveraging gen AI models is the ability to share data. Companies with valuable data that can be used to fine-tune LLMs want to be able to monetize it and use it for fine-tuning without granting access to the original data sources. They also want to ensure that all usage is appropriately attributed back to them.

Unfortunately, many of the currently available solutions do not give enterprises the tools to share data safely and securely while:

Ensuring that an organization’s valuable data is always managed by that organization and not made available to other parties, which may result in inappropriate or possibly malicious use

Ensuring that third-party models used within the enterprise are safely sandboxed

Carefully monitoring access to data and models

At Snowflake, we are tackling these challenges head-on and making it easier for developers to deliver trusted AI with enterprise data.