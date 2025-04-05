Meta’s Llama 4 Large Language Models Now Available on Snowflake Cortex AI

At Snowflake, we are committed to providing our customers with industry-leading LLMs. We’re pleased to bring Meta’s latest Llama 4 models to Snowflake Cortex AI!

Llama 4 models deliver performant inference so customers can build enterprise-grade generative AI applications and deliver personalized experiences. The Llama 4 Maverick and Llama 4 Scout models can be accessed within the secure Snowflake perimeter on Cortex AI. According to Meta, Llama 4 Scout is the best multimodal model in the world in its class and supports an industry-leading context window of up to 10M tokens. According to Meta, these models are trained with large amounts of unlabeled text, image and video data for rich end-user experiences. These models are designed for native multimodality, incorporating early fusion to seamlessly integrate text and vision tokens into a unified model backbone. This design accommodates a range of use cases and developer needs. This allows developers to build enterprise-grade AI applications.