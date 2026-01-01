Town of Gilbert Bolsters Data Governance While Better Serving the Public

Founded in 1920 and home to more than 280,000 people, Gilbert is the largest town in the United States. Growth in this vibrant community is only expected to continue — Gilbert’s population could reach 330,000 in the next decade, having already increased by 35% since 2015.

Achieving its goal of being the “City of the Future” means the town must anticipate change, create innovative solutions and better help people overall — in part by maximizing its massive amounts of data.

“In shaping Gilbert's future, we've harnessed the power of data as our compass,” says Gilbert’s Town Manager Patrick Banger. “By leveraging real-time insights across domains — from crime prevention to recycling efficiency and infrastructure maintenance — we make precise, informed decisions that elevate our community's quality of life. Our strategic partnerships are invaluable, empowering us to transform today's information into tomorrow's prosperity. Together, we're not just planning for the future; we're actively crafting it, one data point at a time.”

To deliver on this vision, the Town of Gilbert turned to Snowflake to centralize departmental data, bolster its data governance strategy and enable public-facing dashboards that better serve the community at large.