Operationalizing a single APM is a data-intensive endeavor that involves securely managing large amounts of protected healthcare information (PHI) and personally identifiable information (PII), collecting provider rosters and validating their billing eligibility, monitoring for fraudulent activity and running complex accountability calculations. Multiply these processes across dozens of models, and that’s a lot of data complexity for the CMS Innovation Center to oversee.

But aging systems and technology posed operational risks as the CMS Innovation Center continued onboarding more models and data. The organization’s previous data architecture included multiple on-premises databases that were difficult to scale and manage. “Keeping both repositories in sync was always a challenge, and the significant downside of that is the potential for PHI or PII leakage,” says Vivek Trehan, Director Portfolio Management at Softrams.

Softrams proposed the development of a user-facing platform to collect healthcare provider data — the 4Innovation (4i) platform — and modernize the organization’s ACO-OS (Accountable Care Organization Operation System) data environment. Seeking to deliver an effective data lake strategy for its client, Softrams experimented with Apache Spark before pivoting to find a more out-of-the-box solution. That’s when the team began working on a proof of concept (POC) with Snowflake’s Data Cloud.