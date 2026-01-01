San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is one of the largest city and county departments — making its data structures and processes more complex. “The airport has data everywhere across multiple systems and data sources,” says SFO’s principal engineer. “We had been looking for a cloud-based data warehouse solution for some time to unlock innovation, and Snowflake fits well with our integrated information infrastructure.”

One area of focus was the airport’s wide array of third-party applications, which generate and send data to SFO on a near real-time basis. The Transportation Network Companies (TNC) app, for example, tracks rideshare movement within the airport boundaries. When a ridesharing vehicle passes through SFO’s geofence, the TNC app streams “events,” which include data that describes event type like entry, drop-off, pick-up and exit. The event type — along with timestamp, vehicle identification and location — are stored in SFO’s data warehouse. This data is critical for optimizing processes, ensuring compliance, making better decisions and auditing revenue.

Previously, data engineers at SFO had to process and distribute this data in a traditional relational database management system (RDBMS), which was difficult to manage due to rising data volumes, duplicate data and complex schemas. As a result, query performance was unsatisfactory. SFO used Snowflake’s Snowpipe Streaming connector with Apache Kafka to build a pipeline that streams data from TNC data sources directly into a JSON table in Snowflake Data Cloud, which has significantly more columns and contains eighteen times more data than before. This tight partnership between Snowflake and SFO Information Technology and Telecommunications (ITT) yielded immediate results.

“We configured the whole architecture in a few sessions and verified that Snowflake is very performant and more efficient for this critical streaming data,” says SFO’s principal engineer. While a simple refresh of data previously took 737.27 seconds with a traditional RDBMS, Snowflake requires only 2.53 seconds — a 300x improvement. Thanks to better query performance, ground transportation officers are more effective in investigating TNC incidents and permit compliance infringements, while employees now use their mobile devices to make data-informed decisions in the field.

“I see Snowflake directly contributing to SFO’s strategic plan, which seeks to establish a robust enterprise framework to enable technological advancements and new business opportunities,” says SFO’s principal engineer. As part of this effort, the SFO IT team has begun incorporating new Snowflake features, such as Dynamic Tables, to continue fueling innovation for years to come.