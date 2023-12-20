The rise of generative AI (gen AI) is inspiring organizations to envision a future in which AI is integrated into all aspects of their operations for a more human, personalized and efficient customer experience. However, getting the required compute infrastructure into place, particularly GPUs for large language models (LLMs), is a real challenge. Accessing the necessary resources from cloud providers demands careful planning and up to month-long wait times due to the high demand for GPUs. And once GPUs are obtained, operating the infrastructure requires specialized expertise and increases overhead costs that can constrain delivery of innovation.

To help organizations make such a complex vision a reality — one grounded by easy access to a GPU infrastructure without additional operational overhead — Snowflake provides customers with access to industry-leading LLMs via serverless functions in Snowflake Cortex (in private preview). And today we are excited to announce the public preview of Snowpark Container Services, which provides developers with elastic, on-demand compute powered with GPUs for all types of custom LLM app development and advanced use cases.

With the public preview of this new Snowpark runtime that helps developers effortlessly register and deploy container images in their Snowflake account, customers with capacity commitments get fast access to GPU infrastructure. There is no need to self-procure instances or make reservations with their public cloud provider.

Within the scope of gen AI, this new Snowpark runtime empowers developers to efficiently and securely deploy containers to do things like the following and more: