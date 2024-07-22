The Modernize phase is all about increasing accessibility and agility. You’ll expand upon baseline Snowflake functionalities by exploring new use cases that deliver benefits to both technical and business users. Focus areas for this phase include:

Enabling business capabilities in Snowflake by solving for new use cases

Optimizing the operationalized Snowflake platform

Integrating more source systems and enabling new consumption patterns

Leveraging observability capabilities, enabling chargeback and cost optimization

Empowering workers through data democratization

Implementing near real-time processing and reporting capabilities is a good initial step in this phase — they enhance your stakeholders’ ability to make timely decisions, which translates into faster time to insights and improved responsiveness.

From there, you can address more complex use cases, such as creating a 360-degree view of customers by integrating systems across CRM, ERP, marketing applications, social media handles and other data sources. Implementing Snowpipe streaming service enables ingestion of data and messages in near real-time, enhancing the agility of your data processing. Upgrading your daily and weekly batch jobs to operate on an hourly basis or in micro batches allows you to provide more frequent updates and reports to business users.

With this single view of near real-time, cross-organization data, your marketing teams can deliver better-targeted personalized recommendations and offers at the most relevant moment in the purchase cycle, improving campaign effectiveness and enhancing overall customer experience. To further improve data access and engagement, integrate Streamlit into your data workflows and allow data analysts and scientists to create highly visual and interactive apps that provide a relatable, intuitive data experience for employees and end users alike.

LOB teams aren’t the only ones who will benefit from expanding your use of modern data platform features. Addressing various aspects of observability with tools that offer advanced capabilities for platform cost optimization (such as LTIMindtree’s FinOps and Snowflake Cost Optimization services, available on Snowflake Marketplace), monitoring and data quality tracking empowers your operations team to proactively take action on data pipelines. This smoothes out workflows and helps teams swiftly mitigate potential issues.

Your ops team can also automate and streamline DataOps, helping to boost productivity and accelerate time-to-market for new initiatives. Snowflake governance capabilities help you uphold and enforce data integrity, compliance and security policies.

As you take on new use cases, you may find that you need additional data to add context to and deepen your analysis initiatives. Incorporating third-party data products from Snowflake Marketplace allows you to add new dimensions to your insights. And because Snowflake Marketplace offers apps and services in addition to data sets, you can access new functionalities and incorporate them into your workflows to unlock additional forms of insights.

In today’s market, modernization also means AI, and many companies are focusing on building AI teams and growing AI capabilities to meet business demands for generative AI functionality. Snowflake Cortex provides gen AI capabilities out-of-the-box as a managed service to accelerate everyday analytics and AI app development.

Serverless AI/ML functions put ML models and LLMs into the hands of all Snowflake users, regardless of their level of expertise, so they can quickly and securely tap into the power of AI. For developers, Snowpark ML acts as a toolkit to help you train, develop and deploy customized AI/ML models, empowering your organization to derive deeper and more tailored insights from enterprise data.

Value dimensions for the Modernization phase: