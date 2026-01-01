LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across

industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital

technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive

domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences,

and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by nearly 90,000 talented and entrepreneurial

professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company —

combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving

the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please

visit www.ltimindtree.com.