Snowpipe Streaming - general availability

Streaming pipelines are often challenging to build. Data comes in a continuous manner, and often a separate architecture is required to handle streaming data. What remains challenging is how streaming data is brought together with batch data. That’s why we built Snowpipe Streaming, now generally available to handle row-set data ingestion. Snowpipe Streaming enables low-latency streaming data pipelines to support writing data rows directly into Snowflake from business applications, IoT devices or event sources such as Apache Kafka, including topics coming from managed services such as Confluent Cloud or Amazon MSK. Learn more here.

Better replication and schematization for streaming ingestion - public preview

With this release, we are adding the support of Snowpipe Streaming with Snowflake replication. Snowflake supports the replication and failover of Snowflake tables populated by Snowpipe Streaming, and its associated channel offsets from a source account to a target account in different regions and across cloud platforms with replication. Snowpipe streaming supports both database replication and group-based replication.

The new Kafka connector, built with Snowpipe Streaming, now supports schema detection and evolution. The structure of tables in Snowflake can be defined and evolved automatically to support the structure of new Snowpipe streaming data loaded by the Kafka connector.

Build incremental pipelines declaratively - public preview

Once the data is landed, building and maintaining streaming and continuous pipelines is a whole different story. This is where Dynamic Tables (currently in public preview) come in. Dynamic Tables is a new table type that drastically simplifies continuous data pipelines for transforming both batch and streaming data, declaratively.

Instead of defining data transformation steps as a series of tasks and having to monitor dependencies and scheduling, you can simply by defining the end state of the transformation with dynamic tables, and leave the complex pipeline management to Snowflake. Using just a few lines of SQL (or Snowpark Python), you can build continuous pipelines with just a few lines of code. Learn more here.

Onboard data easily with schema detection and evolution - pubic preview

We are pleased to announce a public preview of the schema detection feature for JSON and CSV, and table schema evolution, making data onboarding easier. Schema can be automatically detected for Apache Parquet, Apache Avro and ORC files, further expanding our support to include JSON and CSV files. Not only for detection, we are also making improvements for table schema evolution. The structure of tables in Snowflake can now evolve automatically to support the structure of new data received from the data sources.