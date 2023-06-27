At Snowflake Summit 2022, we introduced a new way of building apps with the Snowflake Native App Framework. Today, we are excited to bring the power of the Snowflake Native App Framework to developers around the world with the public preview on AWS.

Developers can now start building and testing Snowflake Native Apps in their accounts on AWS. Distribution and monetization capabilities will be available in public preview on AWS later this year. The Snowflake Native App Framework remains available in private preview on Google Cloud Platform and Azure.

Snowflake Native App builders include organizations such as Bond Brand Loyalty, Capital One Software, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg, LiveRamp, Informatica, Matillion, Samooha, NTT Data, My Data Outlet, Mapbox, Cybersyn, Sundeck, Affinity Solutions, Maxa.ai, and Elementum.

More than 25 new Snowflake Native Apps are already available on Snowflake Marketplace, in addition to our own Snowflake Native Connectors for ServiceNow (public preview), Google Analytics (private preview), MySQL (private preview), and Postgres (private preview).

These apps exemplify the flexibility of the Snowflake Native App Framework in their breadth and variety: cost management, identity resolution, data clean rooms, enrichment, data privacy and tokenization, geospatial analytics, natural language processing, and more.