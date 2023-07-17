At Snowflake Summit 2023, Snowflake announced the general availability of the Marketplace Capacity Drawdown Program (only available to organizations located in the U.S., excluding those in Florida, Kansas, or Michigan. See documentation for additional program criteria). This opens a whole new buying option: eligible Snowflake customers can now purchase third-party data and Snowflake Native Apps seamlessly on Snowflake Marketplace from across clouds with their Snowflake Capacity commitment.

Why is this important? According to Explorium’s 2022 State of External Data Procurement survey, only 40% of respondents said their organization had a plan to source and integrate external data. A holistic enterprise data strategy doesn’t just allow the organization to easily turn internal data into business insights, but should also include a straightforward pathway to incorporate external data sources. This ensures that both business decisions and AI/ML models are incorporating all relevant factors—-whether they be internal or external—for more precise analyses and results.

With the launch of Snowflake Native Apps on Snowflake Marketplace in public preview on AWS, customers can purchase applications that run directly in the consumer’s Snowflake account. The consumer’s data stays under their control—they no longer need to move data to the provider’s applications. Snowflake Native Apps encompass solutions such as data clean rooms, data curation and enrichment, cost and governance, connectors, and advanced analytics use cases.