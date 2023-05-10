Before this, Snowflake offered the GEOGRAPHY data type, which remains an excellent choice for customers using the most commonly used SRS relying on latitude and longitude coordinates on the earth’s surface—also referred to as the WGS 84. GEOGRAPHY data also uses spherical geometry for all the computations. In contrast, GEOMETRY uses planar geometry and supports thousands of projections; this is especially useful in representing local areas while minimizing distortion errors.

We know that mapping a spherical object, such as the earth, onto a flat surface like a map involves trade-offs. For instance, it’s impossible to preserve shapes of areas or objects and their relative sizes for the entire globe within a single SRS, which essentially means that preserving one characteristic will inevitably lead to the distortion of the other. When geographical information systems experts analyze spatial phenomena, they choose the most suitable coordinate system for their specific region and use case.

That’s why we’ve introduced the GEOMETRY data type—to enable the usage of local SRS. It has a data structure and about 60 new spatial functions to give customers more flexibility in their geospatial analyses. Users can specify the SRS of data assigning a spatial reference identifier (SRID) when creating a GEOMETRY object and access information about the SRID by using the ST_SRID function. To enable conversion between different spatial reference systems, we’ve also started a private preview of the ST_TRANSFORM function.

In the example below, we’ve visualized the shape of the United Kingdom using three different spatial reference systems. Each SRS has unique characteristics, leading to similarities or significant differences in the displayed shapes.