Fan 360: Better Experiences for Sports Fans, More Revenue Opportunities
Sports fans are the heart and lifeblood of every game. They are the ones packing stadiums, spending endless hours researching their fantasy lineup, traveling the country or world to support their favorite teams, snapping untold numbers of photos on their phones, passionately posting on social media and purchasing streaming packages and the latest swag.
But today’s fans are craving more. Simply, they’re longing for a closer, always-on relationship with their team. One where they connect more intimately with their favorite players through the channels they prefer and are always in the know when the new gear they care about most drops. One where their favorite team knows what matters most to each fan: a connected, personalized experience. It’s something 80% of consumers expect today, but few sports organizations are in the ballpark.
Personalization matters more than ever before. Consumers’ attention spans are at an all-time low, while competition for sports fan attention remains high as teams seek to secure a piece of the projected $8.12 billion market in 2025 (a 21.4% CAGR increase from 2024). Highly relevant and personalized content has never been more important if a team wants to get (and maintain) a fan’s attention, sell out stadiums and maximize live game viewership.
The sports industry also faces the challenge of deciding how to deeply engage fans who are fragmented across devices and demographics and therefore more complicated to reach. Not to mention understanding and catering to fans’ evolving behaviors and preferences.
It’s time for fan 360
No individual’s sports fandom is the same, which means that there is no one-size-fits-all approach for meeting fans’ needs. For sports organizations to delight existing fans and cultivate new fans at home and abroad they must first understand each of them individually, and that requires creating a fan 360 view. A fan 360 is a comprehensive view of a fan based on a variety of data sources, including demographics, ticket sales, merchandise sales, sponsorship campaign engagement, viewership, fantasy involvement, betting and other data.
A fan 360 approach benefits the entire sports ecosystem — from fans and leagues to teams and sports media. Fans gain personalized experiences, such as customized ticket offers for games when their favorite pitcher is starting on the mound, tailored content recommendations based on the lengths and formats they consume most and merchandise recommendations specific to their favorite product categories (hats versus jerseys, for example), making them feel more valued and connected.
Interactive features such as real-time polls that let them show off their knowledge about their favorite teams, augmented reality experiences that let them scrimmage (virtually) with their favorite players and choice-based loyalty programs can enhance their engagement alongside enabling more data collection to further fuel the flywheel in order to better meet fans’ needs continuously over time.
On the business side, a fan 360 strategy can improve the performance of ticketing and merchandise marketing campaigns by enabling targeted campaigns that deliver a tailored message to a specific audience at the right time and on the right channel. It can also enable enhanced decision-making across the entire front office.
Despite its clear advantages, many teams have yet to adopt a fan 360 approach. Disparate data sources or data silos remain a major hurdle. For example, ticketing, merchandise, fantasy engagement and game viewership data often reside in separate systems (or with separate entities), making it a challenge to bring together a cohesive view of each fan. Sports entity data teams are often mighty but small — making complex technology solutions unrealistic to leverage. Legacy systems further complicate the situation, as outdated technologies lack the agility and data-sharing capabilities necessary for secure, seamless data collaboration across systems. Adding to the complexity are evolving data privacy regulations, requiring careful, secure use of fan data.
Spaulding Ridge: Turning fan 360 from vision to reality
Building a fan 360 requires a comprehensive approach. Data from a wide range of sources — from ticketing platforms and streaming services to ecommerce transactions and loyalty programs — must come together with their own structure, ownership and privacy considerations. Without a clear strategy and the right technical foundation, organizations can quickly find themselves overwhelmed by fragmented data and inefficient workflows. Spaulding Ridge specializes in turning data challenges into competitive advantages by allowing sports entities to unify their data on modern cloud platforms, enabling a single, accessible and actionable view of each fan while helping ensure compliance with evolving data regulations.
Spaulding’s deep understanding of the sports industry's unique needs allows the company to design holistic, scalable solutions that drive real engagement. Technology implementation is "a part of," but not “the definition of," its approach. Whether it’s refining fan segmentation for hyperpersonalized marketing, enabling real-time data sharing between business areas or integrating predictive analytics for dynamic fan experiences, their team brings the expertise to help ensure that a fan 360 strategy delivers measurable impact. As a result, Spaulding Ridge has seen that sports organizations that invest in a well-architected fan 360 solution don’t just personalize fan experiences — they create lifelong supporters, increase revenue opportunities and prepare their digital ecosystems for the future.
Sports entities that unlock their data win
Many leagues, teams and other sports entities are sitting on a treasure trove of fan data, and those that can unlock it with modern data platforms are poised to win big. They can transform seemingly small moments such as a fan’s comments on a team’s social posts into memorable, personalized fan experiences.
The next era in sports fandom is all about creating individual connections and serving each individual’s fandom in the ways they love most. It’s about leveraging technology innovation to amplify the traditions that make sports so special.
Ready to learn more about data cloud platforms for sports organizations? Visit Snowflake’s Data Cloud for Sports page.