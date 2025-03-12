Sports fans are the heart and lifeblood of every game. They are the ones packing stadiums, spending endless hours researching their fantasy lineup, traveling the country or world to support their favorite teams, snapping untold numbers of photos on their phones, passionately posting on social media and purchasing streaming packages and the latest swag.

But today’s fans are craving more. Simply, they’re longing for a closer, always-on relationship with their team. One where they connect more intimately with their favorite players through the channels they prefer and are always in the know when the new gear they care about most drops. One where their favorite team knows what matters most to each fan: a connected, personalized experience. It’s something 80% of consumers expect today, but few sports organizations are in the ballpark.

Personalization matters more than ever before. Consumers’ attention spans are at an all-time low, while competition for sports fan attention remains high as teams seek to secure a piece of the projected $8.12 billion market in 2025 (a 21.4% CAGR increase from 2024). Highly relevant and personalized content has never been more important if a team wants to get (and maintain) a fan’s attention, sell out stadiums and maximize live game viewership.

The sports industry also faces the challenge of deciding how to deeply engage fans who are fragmented across devices and demographics and therefore more complicated to reach. Not to mention understanding and catering to fans’ evolving behaviors and preferences.

It’s time for fan 360

No individual’s sports fandom is the same, which means that there is no one-size-fits-all approach for meeting fans’ needs. For sports organizations to delight existing fans and cultivate new fans at home and abroad they must first understand each of them individually, and that requires creating a fan 360 view. A fan 360 is a comprehensive view of a fan based on a variety of data sources, including demographics, ticket sales, merchandise sales, sponsorship campaign engagement, viewership, fantasy involvement, betting and other data.