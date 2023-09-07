Generative AI and LLM Services: The recent surge in Generative AI, such as text generation from GPT-4, image generation from Stable Diffusion, video, audio or even code generation, summarizing data-heavy information, and others, are paving a path to revolutionize productivity in various sectors. Snowflake is building LLMs directly into the platform to help customers boost productivity and unlock new insights from their data. Outside of accessing leading LLMs with Snowpark Container Services (private preview), customers can also directly call web-hosted LLM APIs using External Access to work with Generative AI. This includes LLMs available through services such as Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service from AWS that makes foundation models from Amazon and leading AI companies available via API, and Azure OpenAI, with an example below. To access Amazon Bedrock, one can use the short-lived AWS STS credentials to authenticate and access the Amazon Bedrock endpoints.

Data enrichment: Data engineering pipelines that require access to various public APIs for different lines of business use cases. For example, Maps API can be used to get location data, which can optimize supply chain routes. Similarly, customers also have their own API endpoints running outside of Snowflake that need to be accessed.

Ingest data from various systems: Customers looking to ingest data from sources, such as Twitter, Google Sheets, MySQL or other data sources available on the public internet, can use External Access. Snowflake already supports connectors for different data sources and External Access enables customers to ingest data from additional sources as well.

Connect to external tooling for ML: For machine learning use cases that require connecting to external endpoints to get ML artifacts, such as model artifacts data, or leverage an external MLFlow server with Snowpark, they can do so easily with External Access.

Reverse ETL: Enables copying data from Snowflake to operational systems and SaaS tools, such as Slack, so that business teams can leverage data to personalize customer experiences or drive actions. Omnata uses External Access for this scenario:

"External Access in Snowpark unlocks an enormous number of use cases for developers on the Snowflake Data Cloud, and is central to the functionality of our Native Application, Omnata Sync. Snowflake has simplified the process of connecting to external systems while maintaining the trusted perimeter that their customers rely upon.

By leveraging External Access with Snowpark, Omnata have launched the first fully native data integration product built on Snowflake which supports syncing data both to and from external Software-As-a-Service applications. Our customers have the convenience of running their data integration workloads from within their own Snowflake account, and they have full visibility and control of which external systems our native application is allowed to sync data with." - James Weakley, Co-Founder, Omnata Co-founder

Partner Integrations: Partners can leverage External Access to connect to solutions that run outside of Snowflake. This enables seamless integration and connectivity while ensuring a scalable and secure end-to-end solution for partners like ALTR:

“With the ability to reach out to external endpoints from Snowpark seamlessly and securely, customers can leverage ALTR’s solutions while maintaining unparalleled security, flexibility, and exceptional performance.This feature complements ALTR's scalable and highly available SaaS-based data access governance and tokenization solutions that deploy effortlessly into any environment, including the most demanding customers on the Snowflake platform.” - Christopher Struttmann, Founder, CTO | ALTR