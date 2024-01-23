Please refer to the Snowpark Model Registry documentation for additional details, and code examples for each supported model type.

Success stories

Using Snowpark ML’s capabilities, many Snowflake customers and partners have already started deriving real value from Snowpark ML’s capabilities for their AI/ML workflows.

Spark New Zealand, a telecommunications and digital services company, utilizes Snowpark ML to better understand its customers’ needs and preferences for Skinny Mobile, a prepay mobile provider.

“Skinny Mobile, a division of Spark New Zealand, has adopted an end-to-end Snowflake unified analytics platform that ingests over a billion rows of data daily,” says Eric Bonhomme, Cloud Architect and Product Owner at Spark New Zealand. “The platform includes Snowpark ML to train machine learning models and run inference using Snowflake’s compute power. Using Snowpark ML alongside Snowpark Optimized Warehouses has streamlined the model development and operations process—eliminating long-running queries and unnecessary data transfers, and enhancing efficiency, security and data governance resulting in cost and time savings."

In addition to customers, many partners have seen the benefits of Snowpark ML and have built integrations with it, including Astronomer, Dataiku, Fosfor, Hex and Infostrux.

Fosfor is a Snowflake partner that has integrated Snowpark ML with Refract, an enterprise AI platform that brings together the best AI frameworks and templates to prepare, build, train and deploy ML models.

“At Fosfor, we’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative power of Snowpark ML,” says Gireesh Puthumana, Associate Director at Fosfor. “What truly stands out is its capacity to efficiently scale ML model training and inference on expansive data sets right within Snowflake. This presents an impressive blend of swift training and deployment coupled with impressive compute performance. A familiar experience reminiscent of scikit-learn is simplifying the learning journey of the data scientists. Snowpark ML on Fosfor reaffirms the future of efficient and secure machine learning by driving rapid experimentation and end-to-end model governance while safeguarding data privacy.”