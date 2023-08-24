Goodrich, and the data engineering team wanted to work with Python as their programming language of choice for easier testing and better speed and velocity for research and development. Early on, the team was pulling data into PySpark and then pushing the data back into Snowflake, but experienced challenges with pipeline speed and quality.

They needed a data platform with near-unlimited scale, concurrency, and performance, with a single unified view of data to easily discover and securely share governed data and execute diverse analytics workloads. The data engineers turned to Snowpark, a set of libraries and runtimes in Snowflake that allows data engineers, data scientists, and data developers to securely process and deploy Python code. The move significantly improved performance because it kept the data and the processing on a single platform.

“We wanted to switch to Snowpark for performance reasons and it was so easy to do,” Goodrich said. “Converting our PySpark code to Snowpark was as simple as a change in an import statement.”

For homegenius’ data science programs, Snowflake has significantly sped up their work. The company can now rebuild datasets from scratch, even large ones, in as little as 30 minutes. This saves the family of companies days, or even weeks, compared to their previous solution.

Snowpark, at its core, helps collaboration among data engineers, data scientists, and other teams by allowing them to work on the same data within a unified Snowflake platform. This streamlines the architecture by natively supporting diverse programming languages chosen by each team member. It helps teams, like Goodrich's, build scalable, optimized pipelines, apps, and machine learning workflows while keeping costs low and maintenance requirements minimal. In some cases, the homegenius family of companies is now able to merge data from Snowflake and external API sources and processing natively on a single Snowflake platform.

"The biggest benefit Snowflake brought is the speed at which we can deliver," said Goodrich. "We've transitioned from processing tasks that took days to now completing them within minutes."

Snowpark also made it easy for the homegenius companies to implement better unit tests, allowing the team to validate queries against full data sets within minutes. Snowflake has opened research and development opportunities for the companies’ data scientists as well — helping them conduct experiments on data sets that were previously too large to fully utilize.

"Once I had that proof of concept built out and had transitioned everything to using Snowpark for our data pipeline and processing, we were finally able to move forward quickly with some initiatives that had stalled," Goodrich said. "One large personal regret was not relying on Snowflake earlier to empower our team to be even more successful."