Snowpark-optimized warehouses have compute nodes with 16x the memory and 10x the local cache compared with standard warehouses. The larger memory helps unlock memory-intensive use cases on large data sets such as ML training, ML inference, data exports from object storage, and other memory-intensive analytics that could not previously be accommodated in standard warehouses.

As a result, data teams can now run end-to-end ML pipelines in Snowflake in a fully managed manner without having to use additional systems or move data across governance boundaries.



Snowpark-optimized warehouses also inherit all the benefits of Snowflake virtual warehouses:

Fully managed: Snowflake oversees the maintenance, security patching, tuning, and delivery of the latest performance enhancements transparently

Elastic: Elastic scaling of compute supports virtually any number of users, jobs, or data with multi-tenant security and resource isolation

Reliable: Industry-leading SLA is consistently upheld

Secure: Governance controls are applied across all workload without trade-offs

Since the new warehouse option was announced in public preview in November 2022, we’ve rolled out performance improvements, increased region availability, and made behind-the-scenes stability improvements.



The 10x larger local cache on each Snowpark-optimized warehouse node helps accelerate subsequent run execution through speedups when cached artifacts (Python packages, JARs, intermediate results, etc.) are reused across runs. With these performance improvements, Snowpark developers continue to get more out of each compute credit and more efficiently process large data sets. We have also invested in improving the performance of the most popular Python libraries by adding Joblib multiprocessing support in Snowpark for Python-stored procedures.

In addition to unlocking single-node ML training use cases, Snowpark-optimized warehouses also include optimizations for multi-node use cases. When UDFs are run on a warehouse with multiple nodes (size L or larger), Snowflake will leverage the full power of the warehouse by parallelizing computations through redistribution of rows between nodes in the warehouse. Statistics on UDF execution progress are used to optimize the distribution of work among compute nodes to optimize parallelism.

Since moving to public preview, we have seen the adoption of a variety of memory-intensive use cases by customers such as Spring Oaks Capital and Innovid.