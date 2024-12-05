The AI Tipping Point: What Sports Organizations Need to Know for 2025

Sports organizations have made major strides in recent years. Teams across the industry are transforming into data-driven organizations on the fan engagement, monetization and sports operations sides of the business.



This trend is perfectly timed with the AI hype cycle. AI is proving that it’s here to stay. While 2023 brought panic and wonder, and 2024 saw widespread experimentation, 2025 will be the year sports teams get serious about AI's applications. But it’s complicated: AI proofs of concept are graduating from the sandbox to production, just as some of AI’s biggest cheerleaders are turning a bit dour.

Sports organizations that have prioritized modernizing their tech stack are now in a position to leverage their data to build a competitive edge using AI and ML.