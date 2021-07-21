How Cisco Optimized Performance on Snowflake to Reduce Costs 15%: Part 1

In Snowflake, virtual warehouses are inside the compute (middle) layer. Almost every query execution in Snowflake needs an active virtual warehouse (with the exception being metadata-driven queries like SHOW TABLES and precomputed aggregate queries like SELECT COUNT(*) or SELECT MIN(COL).

A virtual warehouse (much like any other compute server) is provisioned with predefined CPU, memory, and storage. Whenever a query is executed, the associated data is retrieved from the cloud storage layer. This data is in turn stored on a high-speed SSD associated with the provisioned warehouse. The next time a query needs the same data, it reuses the data from the local disk cache (called warehouse cache). The data that is not available in the warehouse cache will result in remote I/O. Remote I/O is time-consuming and costly, so using the warehouse cache enables faster and more cost-effective query responses.

In Snowflake, the size of the warehouse cache is directly proportional to the size of a warehouse used. For example, a cache associated with an XS-sized warehouse would be 128 times smaller than a corresponding cache associated with a 4XL-sized warehouse. This is one of the reasons you should pick the size of the warehouse most suited to your needs.

You can set a warehouse to suspend automatically based on parameters you enter. Whenever a warehouse is suspended, the corresponding cache gets cleared immediately, so you should consider the tradeoff between cost and performance when setting warehouse suspension parameters. If the warehouse is suspended too frequently, data may need to be cached again and again.

Consider the following points when designing a warehouse suspension time:

How often will queries be executed?

How large is the data set involved?

How much overlap exists on tables used among similar queries?

Figure 2 shows the difference in query time between a suspended warehouse and a running warehouse.