Snowflake Invests in Cart.com, Expanding Data Capabilities for Brands

Modern Brands need to leverage the full power of data to grow their business and outpace the competition, but they also need to focus on their core mission and avoid the distraction of managing complex technical infrastructure. That’s why Cart.com is so valuable: the company provides software, services, and fulfillment infrastructure to ecommerce brands and retailers with a technology platform that delivers the end-to-end insights they need to accelerate their entire business, all from a centralized location.

Cart.com is already part of our Powered By Snowflake program and we’re excited to announce that we are investing in the company to deepen that relationship further. Cart.com will move its data processing and data storage to the Data Cloud, providing customers with new options to keep control of their own data and take full advantage of Snowflake’s data analytics and data sharing capabilities.

Cart.com’s Unified Analytics solution gives executives what they need to manage and scale their businesses, integrating metrics from sales and marketing data, web traffic, advertising spend, fulfillment channels, proprietary first-party data and third-party sources. It uses proven techniques for both interactive reporting and advanced analytics, including ML-based attribution, demand forecasting, customer segmentation, and more.

Snowflake partnering more closely with Cart.com provides several benefits for customers. Customer’s can maintain control of their own data by keeping it in their own Snowflake account, meaning the customer retains ownership of their data while still being able to fully leverage the capabilities Cart.com provides. With the data in their own Snowflake account, customers can also combine this data with data from other sources for deeper analytics without the need for any additional data movement.

As a customer’s needs evolve, the Snowflake Data Cloud makes it easy for an organization to combine its Cart.com data with internal first-party data as well as third-party data from the Snowflake Marketplace. Cart.com Customers can also share data more easily with their own customers and partners in the Data Cloud, and access additional services such as data clean rooms that can help them securely acquire more customers.

For Snowflake, Cart.com is a further example of how developers and application providers are turning to the Data Cloud to build and host their data-intensive applications.