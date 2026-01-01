ICE processes billions of transactional records every day — which places strain on its downstream analytical systems for regulatory compliance, market surveillance and customer reporting. “Between all of our systems, we’ve handled more than a half trillion messages on a single trading day,” says Anand Pradhan, Senior Director of Regulatory and NMS Tech at the New York Stock Exchange. “All these transactions happen in microsecond granularity, so that produces complex, dense time-series data.”

ICE’s previous on-premises data warehouse offered limited storage capacity, which led to time-consuming data archiving and costly hardware upgrades. To mitigate concurrency issues and reporting delays, technical staff spent time engineering workarounds instead of onboarding new workflows.

Needing to meet increased demand for analytics, ICE began evaluating multiple cloud technologies. After in-depth proof of concept (POC) testing, ICE selected Snowflake’s Data Cloud. “We began our Snowflake journey in 2019 and did our POC with the derivatives exchange,” says ICE Director Divakar Jeyadevan. “We went live in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, and it was very successful.”

Snowflake’s near-instant, near-infinite scaling of storage and compute supports ICE’s diverse reporting needs while handling terabytes of new data that’s loaded daily. Migrating workloads to the Data Cloud has improved ad hoc query performance by up to 80% and practically eliminated service-level agreement (SLA) issues for data availability.