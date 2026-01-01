With origins dating back to 1658, NatWest is one of Britain’s largest and longest-standing retail and commercial banks. Its ESG team delivers climate and social responsibility insights to help the bank comply with regulations and help customers transition to net zero.

In 2019, the Bank of England began stress-testing major financial institutions to understand the impact physical climate risks would have on liabilities and investments. Simultaneously, NatWest senior leadership also started reporting on TCFD regulations for emissions across sectors.

Since climate is a central pillar of the bank’s 2030 goals, NatWest’s ESG data team needed to provide data insights to meet a wide spectrum of climate analytics use cases across lending, investment and compliance. It also needed to support unique requirements for dynamic discovery, multilevel aggregation, end-to-end controls, real-time analytics and bank-wide distribution of data. NatWest’s existing on-premises systems weren’t equipped to handle these requirements or the large, varied data sets ESG reporting demands.

As a result, NatWest wanted to build a new IT culture based around cloud solutions. “At the time, cloud adoption was quite minimal at NatWest,” says head of ESG cloud solutions Kaushik Ghosh Dastidar. “We knew that we could do a lot more by thinking differently and trying new things in the cloud, but there was no established pattern — so we’d need to show the benefits of our approach every step of the way.”