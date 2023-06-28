In addition to the above Snowpark enhancements, at Summit we announced a series of Snowflake DevOps related improvements that make working with, managing, testing, and operationalizing Snowpark code easier. Some of the notable updates include:



Logging and tracing with Event Tables (PuPr) - Users ​​can instrument logs and traces from their UDFs, UDTFs, Stored Procedures, and Snowpark containers, and they are seamlessly routed to a secure, customer-owned Event Table. Logging and trace event telemetry in Event Tables can be queries and analyzed by users to troubleshoot their applications or gain insights on performance and behavior of their code. In conjunction with other Telemetry features like Snowflake Alerts and Email Notifications, customers can be notified of new events and errors in their applications.



Python Tasks API (PrPr Soon) - Provides first class Python APIs for creating and managing Snowflake Tasks/DAGs.

Snowpark Local Testing (PrPr) - Allows users to create a Snowpark session and DataFrames without a live connection to Snowflake. Users can accelerate their Snowpark test suites and save credits using a local Session and seamlessly switch to a live connection with zero code changes.

Native Git Integration (PrPr Soon) - Snowflake now supports native integration with git repos! This integration allows users to securely connect to a git repo from a Snowflake account and access contents from any branch / tag / commit within Snowflake. After integrating users can create UDFs, stored procedures, Streamlit Apps, and other objects by simply referencing the repo and branch like they would a file on a stage.



Snowflake CLI (PrPr) - Open-source command line interface that enables developers to effortlessly create, manage, update, and view apps, along with build automation and CI/CD capabilities across app-centric workloads.

Triggered Tasks (PrPr) - This new task type allows users to more efficiently consume data on a Snowflake Stream. Previously, tasks could be executed as quickly as 1-minute. With Triggered Tasks, data can be consumed from a stream as it arrives, significantly reducing latency, optimizing resource utilization, and lowering costs.

These new Snowpark and DevOps updates streamline coding for all Python developers, allowing them to work in their familiar way, while enjoying the governance and performance benefits of Snowflake. These improvements will further enable data engineers to seamlessly migrate from Spark for ELT/ETL, data scientists to build and deploy ML models natively, and data developers to build applications using Snowpark.