As we designed Snowpark, the most important thing was that it had to be part of a single product experience. As part of that experience there was a set of principles, listed in order of priority below, that would help us make decisions around the implementation.

1. Trusted: To get any data product into production, security, data governance, and reliability are non-negotiable and, as such, were a key requirement for Snowpark—both in how it handles processing of Python open source libraries and how the engine interacts with external systems to maintain enterprise-grade security of data.

2. Easy to use: Whether you’re a developer using SQL or Python to build a data pipeline, for example, or you’re using Python for ML, you should not have to worry about tuning knobs or managing data across multiple compute clusters, repetitive tasks that take away time from development. Snowpark just works!

3. Powerful: Performance and scalability should be best of class in a way that meets the processing demands of our customers. This performance had to be present across any of a diverse set of workloads, whether it is a data engineering pipeline, ML model training, or a Native App that serves that model to end users.

4. Familiar: Developers should not have to learn a completely new way to define the way they process data; instead, end users should be provided with APIs and frameworks that they already know.