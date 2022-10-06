What Is a Data Clean Room, and Do You Need One?

“Current industry dynamics have accelerated demand for sharing and collaboration,” writes Snowflake Principal Data Strategist Jennifer Bellisent. “At the same time, new use cases and data-intensive analytic methods have resulted in an explosion in demand for data. Yet concerns about preserving data privacy have also grown. These dynamics have resulted in a perfect storm: the need for secure data collaboration via data clean rooms.”

A data clean room is not necessarily a “room” at all. While some traditional clean rooms require physical infrastructure, modern data clean rooms are not physical spaces but rather a framework that doesn’t require data to be moved into a different system or environment.

A data clean room differs from data sharing in that a provider can define rules about the types of queries that can be run on the data, but restrict the company that is running the queries from accessing the underlying data itself.

Secure Data Sharing and data clean rooms are similar in that they enable two or more parties to securely collaborate on data. But just as Secure Data Sharing was a big improvement over legacy data-sharing methods, the emergence of data clean rooms is the next big step in more secure data collaboration methods for organizations.