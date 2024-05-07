Snowflake Cortex is a fully-managed service that enables access to industry-leading large language models (LLMs) is now generally available. You can use these LLMs in select regions directly via LLM Functions on Cortex so you can bring generative AI securely to your governed data. Your team can focus on building AI applications, while we handle model optimization and GPU infrastructure to deliver cost-effective performance.

Here is the full set of updates released today as part of our mission to provide efficient, user-friendly and trusted generative AI:

More high-performing LLMs: In addition to high-performing LLMs from Mistral AI and Google, Cortex now also supports Snowflake Arctic, Llama 3 (both 8B and 70B) and Reka-Core LLMs. All of these foundation models are available via the single, easy-to-use COMPLETE function - now generally available

In addition to high-performing LLMs from Mistral AI and Google, Cortex now also supports Snowflake Arctic, Llama 3 (both 8B and 70B) and Reka-Core LLMs. All of these foundation models are available via the single, easy-to-use COMPLETE function - now generally available Efficient RAG and semantic search using Arctic embed: Embed and vector functions are now in public preview and include support for Arctic embed, the world’s best practical text-embedding model for retrieval.

Embed and vector functions are now in public preview and include support for Arctic embed, the world’s best practical text-embedding model for retrieval. Enhanced AI Safety with Llama Guard: As part of a collaboration with Meta, Llama Guard, an LLM-based input-output safeguard model, comes natively integrated with Snowflake Arctic, and will soon be available for use with other models in Cortex LLM Functions.

The combination of these updates continues to unlock value across industries, with two use cases in particular:

Text analytics and generation: A major video-hosting platform struggled with converting free users to paid subscriptions due to limited data insights from their text-based user interactions. By running semantic search tasks with the embedding and vector distance functions, they were able to more clearly define target segments. Then, using foundation models in the complete function, they created personalized emails. Because these LLM operations can effortlessly run as batch operations in Snowflake, the team continuously runs this to increase free-to-paid conversions.