Training efficiency represents only one side of the efficient intelligence of Arctic. Inference efficiency is equally critical to allow for the practical deployment of the model at a low cost. Arctic represents a leap in MoE model scale, using more experts and total parameters than any other open sourced auto-regressive MoE model. As such, several system insights and innovations are necessary to run inference on Arctic efficiently:

a) At interactive inference of a small batch size, e.g., batch size of 1, an MoE model’s inference latency is bottlenecked by the time it takes to read all the active parameters, where the inference is memory bandwidth bounded. At this batch size, Arctic (17B active parameters) can have up to 4x less memory reads than Code-Llama 70B, and up to 2.5x less than Mixtral 8x22B (44B active parameters), leading to faster inference performance.

We have collaborated with NVIDIA and worked with NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM and the vLLM teams to provide a preliminary implementation of Arctic for interactive inference. With FP8 quantization, we can fit Arctic within a single GPU node. While far from fully optimized, at a batch size of 1, Arctic has a throughput of over 70+ tokens/second for effective interactive serving.

b) As the batch size increases significantly e.g., thousands of tokens per forward pass, Arctic switches from being memory bandwidth bound to compute bound, where the inference is bottlenecked by the active parameters per token. At this point, Arctic incurs 4x less compute than CodeLlama 70B and Llama 3 70B.

To enable compute bound inference and high relative throughput that corresponds to the small number of active parameters in Arctic (as shown in Fig 3), a large batch size is needed. Achieving this requires having enough KV cache memory to support the large batch size while also having enough memory to store nearly 500B parameters for the model. While challenging, this can be achieved with two-node inference using a combination of system optimizations such as FP8 weights, split-fuse and continuous batching, tensor parallelism within a node and pipeline parallelism across nodes.

We have worked closely with NVIDIA to optimize inference for NVIDIA NIM microservices powered by TensorRT-LLM. In parallel, we are working with the vLLM community, and our in-house development team is also enabling efficient inference of Arctic for enterprise use cases in the coming weeks.