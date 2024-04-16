Embedding models are a crucial component of most modern AI workloads. From powering search to empowering RAG agents with proprietary information, the ability to find the most relevant content is a foundation of AI systems. As part of Snowflake’s commitment to AI excellence, we sought to deeply understand text embedding models to deliver the best experience for customer products leveraging Snowflake for their search needs. Leveraging our rich expertise in search and the state-of-the-art research in this space, we set out to create the best open-source text embedding models from the ground up.

Starting with our understanding of what is needed to make search great and combining it with state-of-the-art research led us to rebuild text embedding from the ground up. As we alluded to in our recent discussion on how to train a state-of-the-art embedding model and how to use Snowflake to process training data, we analyzed text embedding models from first principles and then went ahead and trained these models end to end in Snowflake. This tooling and our deep understanding of search allowed us to create this suite of models, which outperform previous state-of-the-art models across all our embedding variants. Simply stated, our models are unmatched for their quality and TCO for enterprises of any size seeking to power their embedding workflows.