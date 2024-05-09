Gen AI Perspectives from Industry Leaders Shaping the Future

For Stuermer, gen AI is having more than just a moment. It’s already having a real-world impact.

“It's about the most transformative technology that I’ve ever seen in the period of time

that I've been around,” Stuermer said. “And yes there's a lot of hype, but the demand [and] the

benefits we see from it, and the opportunities to utilize AI/ML and generative AI collectively inside of a data platform, are compelling.”

The numbers back up Stuermer’s belief. He’s had over 3,000 conversations with clients about gen AI that have turned into more than 700 projects using the technology.

Over the past years, Accenture has been working on gen AI projects that have been centered around proof of concept (PoCs) projects. Now in 2024, he sees clients asking, “How do I scale this?” He sees 2024 as the year of moving from PoCs to scaling to drive tangible impacts on diverse industries like manufacturing, retail and financial services. However, organizations need to prepare their data and workforce for more impact.

“There’s something we're seeing…a whole other set of skills that we're going to have to build,” Stuermer said. “As well as a lot of more opportunities that we're going to have with our customers.”

It’s also important to slow down and analyze those PoCs to be realistic about what gen AI can do right now for organizations.

“Part of the difficulty with AI right now is figuring out where you can get the most business value,” Ramaswamy said. “It’s not like AI is going to instantly solve every business problem.”

Accenture and Snowflake plan to learn from the PoCs together to join forces on future gen AI solutions to create more value for their clients.