Video
PARTNERS
Accenture
Learn how Accenture and the Snowflake Data Cloud are partnering together.
2,894
SnowPro Core Certifications
Demonstrates core expertise implementing
and migrating to Snowflake
508
SnowPro Advanced Certifications
Has advanced skills to apply complete architect solutions using Snowflake
5
Industry Competencies
Financial Services
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and Consumer Goods
Media and Entertainment
2
Workload Specializations
Cloud Data Warehouses
Data Lakes
Together, we empower the C-suite to discover untapped value within their data, harnessing the power of AI unlocking unparalleled value and revealing insights previously unimagined. With industry-led expertise spanning over 25 sectors and a profound understanding of emerging trends, we bring unmatched knowledge to the table. Our data cloud focused solutions enable clients to seamlessly select and integrate services that align with their unique needs, including data migration, data platform modernization, scaled AI, and ML.
Accenture + Snowflake are your partners in navigating the data-driven future, bringing together unparalleled industry knowledge, cutting-edge data solutions, and a commitment to your organization's success. Let us work together to unlock your data's full potential and achieve results through focus areas such as: moving into modern day platforms with ease, data centric collaboration with industry specific solutions, trust and transparency of data and investment in digital transformation with benefits of Gen AI.
Learning Hub
Accenture's Perspective on Notable Trends in Manufacturing
In this “Data Cloud Now” interview, Accenture's ASG Data & AI Delivery Lead Nikhil Rajagopalan shares his thoughts about the notable trends in manufacturing that he’s seeing as he wanders the show floor at Hannover Messe in Germany.
Accenture & Snowflake: Leveraging Data & AI to Drive MFG Success
In this webinar, we explore the critical role of Data & AI in the manufacturing industry in driving business transformation. Discover how Snowflake and Accenture can enable you to build and scale a modern, collaborative manufacturing analytics platform to make timely, data-driven decisions.
Accenture Accelerates SAP HANA to Snowflake Transformation for Manufacturing
MiDAS is an Accenture proprietary SAP HANA to Snowflake’s migration automation suite, offering the ability to code convert SAP HANA to Snowflake equivalent objects.
Roundtable: Industry Leaders Discuss the Future of Customer Data in the Cloud
Join industry experts from Snowflake, Accenture, Seriously Digital, and Accordant Media part of Dentsu Aegis Network as they discuss the importance of extremely performant and high-quality data to hone their competitive edge.
Accenture: ai.RETAIL—Supercharge Customer Centricity and Growth With an AI-Driven Data Decision Suite
Snowflake and Accenture are leading partners in driving impact through changing consumer behaviors, market trends and competitive dynamics. Learn how ai.RETAIL can help by combining data strategy, artificial intelligence and GENAI to get actionable business insights.
Retail & Consumer Goods Data & AI Trends in 2024
Hear from Accenture and Snowflake industry leaders, Rosemary DeAragon, Global Industry GTM Lead - Retail & CPG at Snowflake and Jill Standish, Global Retail Lead at Accenture for a deep dive into how retail and consumer goods organizations are harnessing Gen AI to revolutionize customer experiences and drive operational efficiencies.
Customer Success: Challenger Drives Retiree Financial Security with AI and Data Transformation
With Snowflake and Accenture, Challenger simplifies its data platform, reduces infrastructure spend and maximizes business value with AI.
Solution Brief: Accenture Claims AI: Rapidly Perform Insurance Claims Analysis Leveraging Snowflake Gen AI
Claims AI provides a better and faster experience for both insurance claimants and agents by performing initial claims analysis rapidly based on the documentation submitted.
Watch the Accenture Claims AI Overview And Demo
Claims AI is a co-pilot that provides claims analysis and decision recommendations based on documents submitted using Document AI.
How Networks Can Understand Customer Experience and Improve Their NPS and User Retention With Umlaut
Telecom service providers require improvements in customer experience in order to increase profitability. They face challenges in measuring, managing, and predicting customer experience from the right channels and customer journeys, and need to be able to balance NPS enhancements & ROI with frictionless customer management. In this session Umlaut will present end user experience data and how it can help the providers improve their customer experience and profitability.
Optimize Your Customer Experience With Network Insights from Umlaut
Umlaut leverages Snowflake for sharing insights based on its own crowdsourced network performance data and third-party data available in Snowflake marketplace, which brings in a robust and secure industry standard mechanism for sharing data and insights.
Demo: Clinical Study Insight Generation Assistant
In the Life Sciences field, regulators require detailed clinical trial protocols before any human intervention launch. Currently, this process is manual. LLMs and Gen AI can expedite content creation by analyzing existing protocols to generate summaries for various sections, thus speeding up submission to regulators. Learn how Accenture and Snowflake are paving the path in AI through CSIG by creating a one stop knowledge base for clinical researchers.
Stay Relevant to Your Customers With Relevance Engine
Relevance Engine helps enterprises stay relevant to customers and catalyze marketing growth, amidst complex business, technology and societal shifts.
Watch the Relevance Engine Overview and Demo
Relevance Engine showcases best-in-class Snowflake data enrichment, modeling and Salesforce CRM and omnichannel activation capabilities. Relevance Engine powers total enterprise reinvention by enabling marketers to catalyze growth and drive customer relevance.
Introducing Relevance Engine: Building Better Customer Experiences with Your Data
Hear from Jatinder Singh , Global Head of Data & AI at Accenture Song as he introduces Relevance Engine and the value it drives in building better customer experiences with your data
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