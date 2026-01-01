Artificial Intelligence: The Complete Guide

Most enterprise organizations are not at the beginning of their artificial intelligence journey — they have models in production, pilots in process and governance conversations that are still catching up to the pace of deployment. Teams must now decide how to choose the right AI architecture, data dependencies and evaluation strategy while applying consistent governance, security and operational controls across the AI lifecycle — often implemented through MLOps practices such as deployment pipelines, monitoring and model versioning.

This requires more than a general AI strategy. Predictive models, document classifiers, RAG applications and agentic systems are built differently, fail differently and place different demands on data, infrastructure and oversight. Decisions about what to build, what to scale and what to govern need to account for those differences without fragmenting the enterprise controls around them.

This guide is a reference for that work. It covers the major AI disciplines, how systems are trained and evaluated, where enterprises are deploying them effectively and what governance, security and data considerations determine whether a deployment holds up over time.