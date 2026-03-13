Most machine learning systems learn from studying static data. They ingest labeled datasets, detect patterns and make predictions based on what they have seen. Reinforcement learning (RL) takes a different approach. In reinforcement learning, a system learns by interacting with an environment — taking actions, observing the results and adjusting its behavior based on rewards or penalties. Over time, it discovers strategies that maximize long-term success.

Reinforcement learning is a branch of machine learning in which an intelligent system — often called an agent — learns to make decisions by interacting with an environment.

At each step:

The agent observes the current situation (the state)

It chooses an action

The environment responds

The agent receives a reward or penalty

The process repeats

The goal is not simply to earn the largest immediate reward. Instead, the agent seeks to maximize cumulative reward over time. This focus on long-term outcomes distinguishes reinforcement learning from many other machine learning approaches.