Algorithmic Bias Explained: Types, Detection and Mitigation Techniques

Algorithmic bias can enter at almost any point in the AI lifecycle, from data collection through model deployment. Organizations must be able to identify not only whether the model contains bias, but also where the bias originates and which controls can address it.

Historical bias

Historical bias appears when training data reflects past discrimination or unequal treatment. A lending model trained on historical mortgage approvals may learn patterns shaped by redlining, wealth disparities or prior underwriting practices. Even if protected attributes are removed, related variables such as neighborhood, income stability or credit history can preserve the pattern.

This matters because “accurate” historical prediction is not always fair future decision-making. A model can faithfully learn the past and still produce outcomes an organization should not repeat.

Representation bias

Representation bias occurs when some groups are underrepresented in the training data. When a model sees fewer examples from a subgroup, it typically has less information to learn the patterns that apply to that subgroup.

Facial-analysis systems provide a well-known example. In the “Gender Shades” study, researchers Joy Buolamwini and Timnit Gebru found that commercial gender-classification systems performed much better on lighter-skinned men than darker-skinned women, with the highest misclassification rates reported for darker-skinned women.

Those accuracy gaps can become especially harmful when facial recognition is used in law enforcement: In Detroit, Porcha Woodruff, a Black woman who was eight months pregnant, was arrested after facial recognition technology returned her as a possible match in a carjacking investigation; the case was later dismissed.

Measurement bias

Measurement bias occurs when a feature or label does not actually measure the target concept. Arrest rates, for example, do not measure crime rates. They also reflect policing patterns, reporting practices and enforcement priorities. Healthcare spending does not measure health need. It reflects access to care, insurance coverage, ability to pay and care-seeking behavior.

That distinction was central to a 2019 Science study by Ziad Obermeyer and co-authors, which found racial bias in a widely used healthcare risk algorithm because the model used healthcare cost as a proxy for health need. At the same risk score, Black patients were often sicker than white patients, because unequal access to care meant less money had historically been spent on their care.

Aggregation bias

Aggregation bias appears when one model is applied across heterogeneous populations even though different subgroups have different underlying patterns. A single clinical model, for instance, may perform poorly if biomarkers, baseline risk or disease presentation differ across ethnic groups, age groups or care settings.

The issue is not that every subgroup needs a separate model. It’s that organizations need to test whether the shared model fits the population it serves. Without subgroup evaluation, the model can look acceptable on average while failing for the people least represented in the aggregate.

Evaluation bias

Evaluation bias occurs when benchmarks or test data do not reflect the deployment population. A model trained and tested on one hospital’s patient population, one employer’s applicant pool or one region’s financial data may show strong validation results, then behave differently when deployed elsewhere.

This is why model evaluation needs to include deployment-specific slices. A fraud model trained on one product line, for example, should not be judged only by global precision and recall if it will be used across regions, customer segments and transaction channels with different behavior patterns.

Deployment bias

Deployment bias occurs when a model is used in a context it was not designed for. A clinical risk score developed to support one hospital’s resource-allocation workflow may not work the same way in another hospital with different patient demographics, coding practices or care pathways.

The model output may be technically correct for its original context, but misleading in a new one. That’s why deployment decisions need documentation: intended use, excluded uses, training population, validation population, known limitations and required human review.

Feedback-loop bias

Feedback-loop bias occurs when model outputs shape the data used to train or update future models. Predictive policing is the classic example: If a model sends more police to a neighborhood, more incidents may be recorded there, reinforcing the model’s belief that the area is higher risk.

The same pattern can appear in fraud prevention, lending, hiring and healthcare. A model that routes fewer applicants, customers or patients into a process can reduce the future data available about those groups, making the next version of the system even less reliable for them.