Enterprise AI Trends, Use Cases and What’s Needed for the Next Stage of Adoption
Enterprise AI is shifting from standalone productivity tools to deeply embedded, connected systems that drive business workflows and decisions. The next wave of adoption will be defined by how effectively organizations pair agentic capabilities with governed data, security-aware integrations and measurable outcomes.
ENTERPRISE AI DEFINED
Enterprise AI refers to production-grade AI embedded in the systems and processes that run a business. It can connect models, agents and automation to governed company data to help teams improve workflows and support decisions.
Enterprise AI is entering a more operational phase. Early AI use in business centered on individual productivity with writing, summarizing, searching and drafting. Now, leading organizations are applying artificial intelligence to various workflows, from customer service and sales to finance, operations, analytics and industry-specific processes.
This evolution means that AI is becoming embedded inside applications and connected to both structured and unstructured data. It’s also increasingly agentic — able to retrieve context, call tools and work across systems. The result is a new class of use cases where AI helps route work, interpret business context, recommend next steps and support decisions.
The challenge is enabling AI to operate with the right data, business logic and controls. “At enterprise scale, the hardest problem is no longer model intelligence alone; it’s context,” says Baris Gultekin, Snowflake’s Vice President of Product, AI. “The next generation of enterprise AI will be defined by systems that can combine governed enterprise data, operational knowledge and intelligent orchestration directly within business workflows.”
At enterprise scale, the hardest problem is no longer model intelligence alone — it’s context.
Baris Gultekin
Snowflake’s VP of Product, AI
This requires an architecture that connects AI to trusted, governed data and gives models and agents the semantic context to understand business concepts. It also requires bounded action, controlled integration with applications, APIs and workflow systems. Additionally, teams need governance controls and evaluation practices that test outputs for accuracy, drift, bias and policy compliance.
What enterprise AI means now
Enterprise AI is the use of AI systems across the workflows, data environments, applications and decision processes of an organization. It includes generative AI, machine learning (ML), predictive models, natural language interfaces, automation and AI agents.
For example, an enterprise AI support workflow might retrieve customer history, contract terms, entitlement rules, knowledge base articles and open incident data, then recommend a response the service agent can review before the case is updated. The surrounding architecture is central to the work: which data the user can access, which policy applies, which metric definition is approved, which action requires review and which output should be logged for audit.
Enterprise AI trends leading companies are acting on now
Leading enterprise AI teams are converging on a new architecture for how AI operates in production. It embeds AI into workflows, connects systems through agents, makes more data usable and builds governance into the lifecycle.
AI is moving into the workflow layer
The next enterprise AI advantage will likely be found in process performance. This means AI will be measured against outcomes such as faster claim review, lower support escalation rates, forecast accuracy, fewer stalled renewals, more consistent inventory planning or shorter time to insight.
For example, a sales workflow might summarize an account, identify renewal risk and prepare a manager review. Or a finance workflow might explain why revenue variance changed, identify which assumptions moved and attach supporting data.
Agentic AI is connecting systems, not just answering questions
Agentic AI changes the shape of enterprise AI from a response interface into a coordination layer. An agent can interpret a request, break it into steps, retrieve data, call tools, check status and prepare an action — all within a single workflow.
Enterprise AI agents can be designed to distinguish between data types and route accordingly. When a business user asks a question that requires pulling from a structured database, such as pipeline data, revenue figures, or inventory records, the agent may generate and execute a query based on the request and permissions. When the question requires interpreting a document, such as a contract, a call transcript, or a policy PDF, the agent retrieves and synthesizes that content. Sophisticated agents handle both within a single response, routing to each source as the task requires.
The coordination creates new requirements. Organizations need scoped tool permissions, approval gates, sandboxed execution environments, full logging, cost controls and rollback paths. The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an emerging standard for managing how agents connect to tools and data sources, including defining access boundaries and helping reduce risks such as credential exposure or data exfiltration during multi-step workflows. Human oversight remains essential for safe, responsible AI use.
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Unstructured data is becoming a first-order AI input
Many enterprise workflows depend on information that doesn’t live neatly in tables. Contracts, claims documents, clinical notes, call transcripts, PDFs, emails, product manuals, images and engineering tickets often contain the detail needed to answer a question or complete a task. Until recently, that content was difficult to use consistently in analytical and operational workflows.
The next stage of enterprise AI connects document context to structured records and workflow actions. Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) gives AI systems a way to search a corpus of documents, retrieve relevant passages and use that content to ground a response instead of relying only on what the model learned during training. Hybrid search, which combines semantic similarity with keyword matching, helps improve retrieval across the varied content types enterprise workflows depend on.
AI functions embedded in data pipelines can help transform unstructured data at scale by transcribing audio, classifying documents, summarizing call recordings and detecting PII. Content that was previously difficult to analyze consistently can become easier to structure, query and reuse.
Semantic context is becoming AI infrastructure
Enterprise AI needs business meaning attached to data. A model can generate a confident answer from the wrong table, apply an outdated definition of annual recurring revenue or double-count a metric because it doesn’t understand the relationship between entities. In a dashboard, these problems are costly. In an AI workflow that takes action, they can spread into downstream decisions before anyone catches the error.
Organizations are increasingly defining approved metrics, entities, dimensions and relationships in a form AI systems can query accurately. Semantic views can encode business logic such as approved metric definitions, join relationships and entity hierarchies, giving AI models a governed interface to structured data. Catalog metadata, including certification states, ownership, lineage, freshness and usage history gives AI systems additional context for deciding which sources are reliable enough to use.
Governance is becoming part of the AI runtime
Governance cannot sit only in a policy document or prelaunch review. As AI becomes embedded in workflows, controls have to apply when the system retrieves data, calls a tool, generates an output, updates a record or escalates an action.
This includes automatic classification of sensitive data types such as PII and protected health information (PHI), dynamic data masking based on the user’s role, row-level access controls that restrict what each user or agent can retrieve, lineage tracking that traces outputs back to sources, audit logs that capture what was accessed and monitoring that flags drift, errors or cost anomalies.
Organizations should aim to apply these controls consistently across access methods, whether an analyst running SQL, a developer using Python or a business user querying through a natural language interface. The goal is to help organizations manage AI risk in business-critical processes.
Enterprise AI use cases: generative AI to agentic AI
Many organizations have already tested summarization, drafting and search. The next wave connects those capabilities to business systems, trusted data and governed actions.
QUICK TIP
Start with one workflow, one clear success metric and the governed data needed to support it.
Customer service and support
Customer service is moving from simple ticket summarization to connected support workflows. AI can review cases, retrieve policy guidance, draft responses, detect escalation risk and help route work to the right team.
The more advanced version connects support history, entitlement data, contract terms, product documentation, incident status and engineering notes. A support agent sees not only what the customer asked, but whether the customer is entitled to a service tier, whether a known issue exists and what response language has been approved.
Sales and revenue operations
Sales AI is going beyond email drafting and meeting notes. The next use cases focus on account intelligence, pipeline movement and forecast quality. AI can prepare account summaries, flag opportunity risk, identify missing CRM data, support request for proposal (RFP) responses and surface changes in forecast assumptions.
In revenue operations, an AI workflow might compare pipeline movement with historical conversion patterns, product usage signals, customer health scores and renewal terms, then prepare a forecast note with supporting evidence.
Finance and risk
Finance teams can use enterprise AI to support variance analysis, forecasting support, invoice review, contract review, fraud investigation and audit preparation. The strongest use cases help finance teams trace the path from a reported number to the transactions, assumptions, contracts or policy rules behind it.
Finance use cases require especially strong governance. A finance AI workflow should know which metric definition is approved, which reporting period applies, which account mapping is current and which data set supports the answer. For risk and compliance work, it should also leave evidence: what it reviewed, which source it used, what exception it found and which human approved the next step. Access controls need to match the sensitivity of the data, whether the workflow touches revenue figures, contract terms or employee compensation data.
Operations and supply chain
Operations and supply chain teams can apply AI to demand forecasting, inventory management, equipment maintenance planning, supplier performance analysis and exception triage. These use cases depend on timely, connected data because small delays or stale signals can change the recommended action.
A supply chain agent might combine demand signals, inventory records, supplier performance, shipment status and contract terms before recommending a response to a delay. A manufacturing workflow might review equipment telemetry, quality data and maintenance history to identify where a process issue is likely to appear next. The opportunity isn’t just prediction, but recommended action with enough context and evidence for a human or downstream system to respond efficiently with relevant supporting data.
COMMON PITFALL
A frequent mistake is treating enterprise AI as a model-selection problem rather than an operating model problem. Without trusted data, clear permissions, evaluation practices and workflow ownership, even promising AI pilots can struggle to become reliable production systems.
What leading enterprises are building now
Organizations that want to scale enterprise AI need the foundation that lets AI move into workflows without losing control over data access, business logic, cost, quality or accountability. As AI becomes more embedded and agentic, that foundation has to provide enough connectivity for AI to retrieve context and support action, with enough control for teams to anticipate, guide and audit behavior.
A governed data foundation
Enterprise AI needs access to structured, semi-structured and unstructured data, but access has to reflect ownership, sensitivity, freshness and policy constraints. A model or agent shouldn’t see data simply because a connector exists. It should see data because the user, workflow and use case have the right permissions.
That foundation needs policy enforcement at the point of access: classification to identify sensitive fields, masking and row-level policies to limit what each user or agent can retrieve, lineage and audit logs to show what was used, and data quality signals to indicate whether a source is current enough to support the task.
A semantic layer for business meaning
A semantic layer gives AI systems a governed interface to business logic. It defines approved metrics, entities, dimensions and relationships in a form AI systems can query accurately. Without it, AI may still produce answers, but teams will spend significant time validating whether those answers reflect the reality of the business.
Semantic views are one mechanism that can help make this work. They encode business definitions, such as how revenue is calculated, which entity relationships are canonical and which dimensions belong to which domains. Catalog metadata, including certification status, ownership, lineage and usage history, gives AI systems additional context for determining which data sources are reliable and current.
Agent controls and tool boundaries
As agents connect systems, organizations need to define what each agent can do: which tools it can call, which data it can retrieve, which actions require human review, which credentials it uses and what happens if it makes a mistake. Without these boundaries, agentic workflows introduce risks that don’t exist in query-and-response systems.
MCP provides a standard for defining how agents connect to tools and data sources, what permissions each connection carries and how those connections are secured. Sandboxed execution environments can help isolate code that agents run, and reduce the risk of actions outside a defined scope. Per-tenant data isolation can help keep one organization’s agent data separated from another’s in multi-tenant environments, when implemented with appropriate controls.
Evaluation and observability
Enterprise AI needs evaluation before and after deployment. Teams should measure answer quality, retrieval accuracy, hallucination risk, latency, cost, escalation rate and business impact. For agentic workflows, evaluation also has to cover whether the agent selected the right tool, followed the right sequence and stopped for approval when required.
AI observability is essential because AI systems change as models, prompts, data and workflows change. A reliable workflow today can drift if an upstream data source changes, a policy is updated or an agent gains access to a new tool. Ongoing monitoring, with defined alert thresholds and clear ownership of the exception path, helps teams catch that drift before it affects business decisions.
Cross-functional ownership
The enterprise AI operating model needs data owners, security, compliance, platform teams and business process owners working from a shared control framework. Once AI can retrieve data and take action across systems, the organization needs to know who owns the workflow, the data, the policy, the evaluation process and the exception path.
What’s next for enterprise AI
The near future of enterprise AI isn’t focused on more AI features, but more disciplined AI systems. The organizations that win in this next phase will be those that can move AI from isolated capability to governed execution — where every output is grounded in trusted data, aligned to business logic and accountable to real-world outcomes. That foundation is what enables organizations to scale AI across workflows with confidence.
The near future of enterprise AI isn’t focused on more AI features, but more disciplined AI systems.
How Snowflake supports enterprise AI
Snowflake helps organizations build enterprise AI where governed data, business logic and AI capabilities can operate together. With Snowflake Cortex AI and Snowflake Horizon Catalog, teams can connect AI to structured, semistructured and unstructured data; apply semantic context; and use Snowflake governance capabilities to help manage access and privacy controls for agentic workflows. This can help provide a foundation for scaling enterprise AI into production workflows while helping teams align data access, governance and accountability.
KEY TAKEAWAY
Enterprise AI is becoming a core operating layer for modern organizations. To scale it successfully, companies need more than powerful models — they need trusted data, clear governance, governed agent controls and measurable business outcomes.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your common questions about enterprise AI, answered by Snowflake experts.
How are AI agents changing enterprise AI?
AI agents are changing enterprise AI by allowing AI systems to do more than answer questions. Agents can break a request into steps, retrieve data, call tools, interact with applications and pass work between systems. This makes them useful for workflows such as customer support, procurement, revenue operations, finance and IT, but it also increases the need for scoped permissions, monitoring, human approval and audit trails.
Why does governance matter for enterprise AI?
Governance matters because enterprise AI often works with sensitive data, regulated processes and business decisions that require accountability. As AI becomes embedded into workflows and connected across systems, organizations need policies, lineage, access controls, evaluation and audit trails that shape what AI systems are permitted to see and do.
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