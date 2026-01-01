AI Ethics: The Principles Shaping Responsible AI Development

Many AI ethics discussions build on principles that long predate modern AI, especially the bioethics principles used to evaluate medical decisions, research practices and institutional obligations. Luciano Floridi and Josh Cowls’ widely cited framework identifies five core principles for AI in society: beneficence, non-maleficence, autonomy, justice and explicability. The first four come from bioethics, while explicability has been added to address the need to understand and assign responsibility for AI systems.

Autonomy

Autonomy means respecting human agency. In AI systems, this can mean giving people meaningful notice, preserving an opt-out path, requiring human-in-the-loop review for consequential choices or preventing automation from narrowing a person’s available options without explanation.

A hiring model, for example, may rank candidates based on historical performance signals, but autonomy requires more than a technically accurate ranking. A candidate should not be reduced to a score with no way to correct erroneous data, request reconsideration or understand why the system affected their opportunity.

Beneficence

Beneficence means AI systems should create benefit. That benefit may take the form of better access, faster service, higher productivity, improved detection or more consistent decisions. A model that helps clinicians identify care gaps, routes customer requests to the right team or makes public services easier to navigate can serve beneficent goals when the benefit is real, measurable and distributed to the people affected.

In practice, beneficence must consider unintended consequences: Teams may evaluate whether the system improves outcomes compared with the process it replaces or augments. But a system can improve efficiency overall while concentrating risk on a smaller group of people, which is why beneficence has to be balanced against the other principles.

Non-maleficence

Non-maleficence is often summarized as “first, do no harm.” For AI, harm can be physical, financial, psychological, reputational or societal. It can come from an unsafe recommendation, a discriminatory score, an exposed data set, an unreliable model in a high-risk workflow or a chatbot that gives confident instructions outside its intended scope.

Non-maleficence requires teams to identify foreseeable harms before deployment and monitor for harms that emerge in production. That includes model failures, misuse, overreliance, security abuse and downstream effects that may not appear in a test data set.