REPORT
Data Engineers Are Key to AI Success
Global research shows that data engineers are playing a pivotal role as AI becomes woven into more parts of an organization’s operations. Most senior executives agree that data engineers aren’t just about data management anymore, but rather, they are integral to the success of the entire enterprise.
Based on research by MIT Technology Review:
72% of technology leaders say data engineers are integral to the business.
Two-thirds of respondents say their data engineers are influential in decisions about investment in data tools.
More than half of those surveyed say they expect to deploy agentic AI within the next year.
Data engineers are the key to your AI strategy
Data engineers have worked behind the scenes for years but are now capturing the attention of their executives as organizations look to deploy AI within their organizations.
“Senior leadership at many companies have realized that if you're not using data in how you're making decisions and not using more data than in the past, you're flying blind. That’s really brought data engineers to the attention of senior business leaders. Data engineers are increasingly serving as essential partners for shaping strategy and driving business outcomes."
Chris Child
Industry Snapshots
The research examines how seven key industries see how integral data engineers are to the success of their business.
AI Is Changing the Data Engineering Game
A large majority (81%) of executives say the job description and day-to-day activities for data engineers has changed radically due to AI.
Data Engineers Are the Key Enablers of AI
“The role has evolved significantly. In the earlier days of AI and machine learning, data engineers focused on building data pipelines. They were very siloed, focusing on one task at a time. Now they're designing and architecting reusable data platforms. They’re playing a pivotal role now as key enablers of AI.”
Ritu Jyoti
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