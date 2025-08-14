Skip to content
  • Why Attend 
  • Agenda
  • Session Tracks
  • Find an event near you

Snowflake World Tour

A GLOBAL EVENT SERIES3 Regions | 23 Events | August - October

find an event near you

STEP INTO THEFUTURE OF AI AND APPS

The Snowflake World Tour is coming to 22 cities to showcase the latest innovations driving business transformation with data, AI, and collaboration.

Explore new capabilities across the full data lifecycle, from a secure, scalable platform to smarter analytics, faster pipelines, and enterprise-ready AI. See how Snowflake makes it easy to use, seamlessly connected, and trusted by the world’s most data-driven organizations.

Immerse yourself in real-world strategies, connect with data leaders, and experience the latest in AI and apps—all in a day designed to inspire new ideas and empower bold action.

Agenda at a glance

8:00 am

Registration, Breakfast & Networking: Kick off the day by picking up your badge, enjoying a fresh breakfast, and making valuable connections with fellow executives and local data leaders.

9:30 am

Opening Keynote: Get inspired as we unveil the latest innovations in the AI Data Cloud—and what they mean for the future of data and AI in your business.

10:45 am

Breakout Sessions: Choose from targeted sessions designed to help you strengthen your data foundation, accelerate AI initiatives, and build impactful data applications.

12:00 pm

Lunch and Expo Hall Exploration: Grab a complimentary lunch and dive into the expo hall, where Snowflake partners will be showcasing cutting-edge solutions and real-world use cases.

1:15 PM

Breakout Sessions: Return for another round of insights with sessions focused on unlocking speed, scale, and success in your data and AI strategies.

4 pm

Happy Hour and Networking: Wrap up the day with appetizers, drinks, and relaxed conversations with peers, partners, and Snowflake experts.

Why Attend

Discover

See the newest capabilities in action and hear how organizations like yours are turning data into insight, action and growth.

Dev Day audience at Snowflake Summit 2024

Activate

Get practical strategies for applying trusted, governed AI and learn how to put Snowflake’s latest innovations to work right away.

Dev Day audience at Snowflake Summit 2024

Connect

Join local data leaders, technologists and Snowflake experts to exchange ideas and explore new ways to drive impact with data.

Dev Day audience at Snowflake Summit 2024

Join us on tour

find an event near you

Snowflake World TourKeynote

Join us at the Snowflake World Tour to hear directly from Snowflake executives about how the Snowflake AI Data Cloud is redefining what’s possible with data, AI and application development. In the opening keynote, you’ll get a front-row seat to the latest platform innovations that make it easy to unify your data, trusted to govern and secure it, and connected to power collaboration across teams and ecosystems.

find an event near you

Snowflake World TourMade Just for You

Data Engineers

Design reliable pipelines and support real-time insights that power smarter decisions.

Data Analysts

Turn trusted data into business-critical insights that accelerate decision-making.

Enterprise Data Architect

Build a secure, scalable data foundation that supports governance and growth.

Technical and Business Leaders

Turn vision into action with strategies that unlock the full potential of your data and scale AI across the enterprise.

Head of AI/ML

Move from AI experimentation to production with secure, governed solutions.

Developers

Create innovative digital experiences with the tools and platform support you need to move fast.

Join us on tour

find a city near you
cookie settings

© 2025 Snowflake Inc. All Rights Reserved | If you’d rather not receive future emails from Snowflake, unsubscribe here or customize your communication preferences