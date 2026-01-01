AI Transformation and the Operating Model for Enterprise AI

Prioritize high-impact use cases

After readiness comes focus. AI use cases should be prioritized by business value, feasibility, risk and repeatability. A support-ticket summarization tool, for example, may be easier to launch than an autonomous procurement agent because the workflow has a narrower action space and a lower risk profile. A high-volume document analysis process may deliver faster value than a broad knowledge assistant if the source data is cleaner, the evaluation criteria are clearer and the approval path is already understood.

Technical approach should be considered here as well. Some use cases may work best with a pretrained model grounded in enterprise data through retrieval augmented generation. Others may require traditional ML, fine-tuning, rules-based controls or an agent that can call tools and take bounded action.

Teams should take care not to get stuck in pilot purgatory: too many experiments with no clear ROI target, no production owner and no plan for operational support. A use-case portfolio should make trade-offs visible. Some use cases build foundational capabilities, such as governed document retrieval or semantic layers. Others deliver direct productivity, revenue, risk reduction or customer experience gains. Both types can belong in the portfolio, but they should be funded and measured differently.

Build the data, model and governance foundation

AI depends on trusted, governed and accessible data. Teams also need consistent business definitions, metadata and lineage so models and agents can use the right context. For generative AI and agentic workflows, the foundation also includes retrieval quality, prompt and response evaluation, tool permissions, traces and controls over which actions an agent can take.

Jennifer Belissent, Principal Data Strategist at Snowflake, frames this as an operating-model responsibility, not a back-office data project: “Responsibility for AI-ready data doesn’t lie with a single individual or department;it’s a shared, cross-functional effort.”

Governance needs to be part of the architecture early on, while teams are still deciding which data the system can use, what actions it can take and how its behavior will be reviewed. When added only after a pilot succeeds, governance often turns into rework. Sensitive data has already moved into unmanaged systems, outputs lack traceability or access rules sit in an application layer that doesn’t reflect enterprise policy. In agentic workflows, the same issue can show up as tool permissions that are broader than the task requires. Building with governance from the start gives risk, legal, security and data teams a clearer review path before the workflow moves into production.

Pilot with production constraints in mind

A good pilot tests more than whether a model can produce a correct answer in a demo. It tests the workflow, data pipeline, user experience, evaluation method, operating cost, governance path and support model. A pilot for an AI assistant, for example, should measure answer quality, retrieval precision, latency, escalation rates, user trust and the frequency of policy-sensitive responses.

For ML use cases, teams should validate model performance against representative data, define baseline metrics, test for drift risk and document how the model will be monitored after release. For agentic AI, the pilot should test tool calls, permission boundaries, handoffs, failed actions, human review points and the trace data needed to reconstruct what happened during each run.

The most productive pilots are intentionally bounded. They use real data where appropriate, real users when possible and success criteria tied to the business process. They also define what must be true before scaling: approved data sources, documented risks, evaluation thresholds, human-in-the-loop review points, monitoring requirements and a clear owner for ongoing performance.

Scale and operationalize

Scaling AI requires engineering discipline and organizational discipline. Deployment pipelines, evaluation routines, monitoring, incident processes, cost controls, access management and rollback plans have to be connected to the way the business will actually use the system. Business teams need updated workflows, role clarity and training, while governance teams need visibility into data usage, model behavior, policy exceptions and production performance as the system changes after launch.

Teams need to monitor models for changes in input data, output quality, latency, usage, cost and business impact. In agentic workflows, monitoring also needs to capture traces, tool calls, failed handoffs, permission exceptions and human overrides. Those records help teams understand whether the system is using the right context, following the right controls and improving the workflow rather than adding operational risk.

This is where many AI initiatives stall. The prototype was built by a small expert team, but production requires collaboration across data engineering, security, legal, compliance, operations and business leadership. A strong operating model keeps that handoff from turning into a reinvention of the project.