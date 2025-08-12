The Easy Button for Context-Rich AI Agents: Snowflake Intelligence & Cortex Knowledge Extensions

At Snowflake, we know that to fully realize this promise, enterprises need AI systems that can seamlessly blend internal data with external expertise. Snowflake Intelligence, now in public preview, represents a transformative step forward, enabling business users to converse naturally with their enterprise data while easily incorporating trusted external sources. This agentic experience allows organizations to unlock deeper insights and accelerate decision-making across their entire data ecosystem.

The challenge: Bridging the gap between AI and external expertise

Foundation models are powerful tools, but they lack knowledge of current events because they are trained on data that’s months or even years old. Data engineers often resort to setting up and maintaining complex, less reliable scraping practices with other platforms that don’t provide an out-of-the-box solution.

Additionally, enterprises have compliance and governance concerns, as enterprise subscriptions typically contain AI usage license restrictions put in place by the publishers. Enterprise IT security may put restrictions on sending prompts or context outside of the security perimeter as these are often considered intellectual property.

On the flip side, content owners and publishers are concerned about their intellectual property being scraped and used for AI training without proper compensation or attribution.