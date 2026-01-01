AI Agents: A Guide to Agentic AI Architecture and Governance

In addition to a foundation model, an AI agent also needs an orchestration layer, a planning module, memory architecture, tool integrations and a control plane that governs execution.

Foundation model

The foundation model provides flexible interpretation, reasoning and generation. Many current systems use LLMs, although agents don’t have to be limited to language models. The model supplies flexible reasoning, while the surrounding architecture determines what the agent is allowed to know, which tools it can use and what happens when the task changes.

Model choice needs to stay flexible. As enterprises build agents across different workflows, locking every use case to a single foundation model can limit performance, cost control and adaptability. “If you get locked into any one vendor, a few months down the road you could be in trouble,” says Allen. “Maybe another vendor comes out of nowhere with some amazing new innovation and you’d miss out. We think optionality on model routing is foundational.”

Orchestration layer

The orchestration layer manages the agent loop. It passes context to the model, routes tool calls, stores intermediate state, handles retries and determines whether the workflow should continue, stop, escalate or hand off to another agent.

Planning module

The planning module breaks a goal into smaller steps. For a request such as “find why revenue is down in the Northeast region,” the agent might plan to identify the relevant metric definition, query recent revenue by segment, compare it with prior periods, inspect pipeline freshness and check whether a source table changed. In a simpler agent, planning might happen one step at a time. In a more complex one, the agent builds a multi-step plan upfront and revises it as tool results come back.

Memory architecture

Memory gives the agent continuity. Short-term memory holds the immediate task state: the user’s request, tool outputs, constraints, retrieved documents and prior turns in the conversation. Long-term memory stores reusable knowledge, such as user preferences, previous decisions, organization-specific definitions or resolved issues. Memory architecture determines what gets stored, how it’s retrieved, how long it persists and which parts of memory are available to which agent.

Tool integration

Tool integration connects the agent to the systems where work happens. These tools might include databases, search indexes, code repositories, ticketing systems, CRM applications, workflow engines, document stores or internal APIs. Function calling gives the model a structured way to invoke those tools, while standards such as MCP are emerging to standardize how agents discover and use external capabilities.

Control plane

The control plane is the governed platform layer that connects data, models, tools and enterprise workflows, while enforcing permissions, routing actions, logging activity and managing how agents operate across systems. It also sets cost and latency limits and manages human approvals. Even when an agent operates on governed data inside a platform such as Snowflake, retrieved content, user prompts and tool outputs should still be treated as inputs to an agentic workflow, not as instructions the model can blindly follow.

For enterprise AI agents, this layer isn’t optional plumbing. It’s what turns a model-driven workflow into something an organization can govern with confidence.

Evaluation and optimization harness

An evaluation and optimization harness tests how an agent performs across real tasks, tracks where it fails and helps teams improve the system without relying on one-off manual tuning. Instead of judging the agent only by a final answer, the harness can evaluate the plan, retrieved context, tool calls, intermediate outputs, cost, latency and final result.

In more advanced implementations, the harness can also propose changes to the agent’s instructions, tools, semantic models, prompts or workflow configuration, then test those changes against regression and evaluation sets before they’re promoted. This turns agent improvement into a governed loop: evaluate, diagnose, modify, test and keep only changes that improve performance without breaking previously working behavior.