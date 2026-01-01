Generative AI: How It Works and Why Data, Context and Control Matter

Training gives a foundation model broad capabilities, but it doesn’t give the model current knowledge of an organization’s business. Customer records, inventory levels, contracts, product documentation, governance policies and financial data all change continuously. Even if portions of that information appeared in a model’s training data, it may now be outdated, incomplete or inaccessible because of security and privacy requirements.

Before a model generates a response, the application typically identifies the information relevant to the request, verifies that the user has permission to access it and assembles that information into the model’s context. The quality of the response depends not only on the model’s reasoning capabilities, but also on the quality, relevance and governance of the information supplied at inference time.

Training data establishes general capabilities

Every generative AI model begins with training data. Foundation models learn statistical relationships from vast collections of publicly available, licensed and, in some cases, human-created or synthetic content. The composition of that data influences everything from language fluency and coding ability to multilingual performance and domain knowledge.

Training data, however, serves a fundamentally different purpose than enterprise data. Its role is to teach general patterns that allow a model to generate coherent outputs across many different tasks. Once training is complete, the model’s knowledge doesn’t automatically change as new documents are written or business information evolves. Updating that knowledge typically requires additional training or fine-tuning, both of which are computationally expensive and impractical for information that changes frequently.

Enterprise data provides business context

A customer asking about an order, an analyst exploring quarterly revenue and an engineer troubleshooting an application all require information that exists outside the foundation model. Enterprise AI applications retrieve that information at inference time so the model can reason over current, authoritative data instead of relying solely on what it learned during training.

Retrieval has become one of the defining architectural patterns in enterprise AI because it separates general reasoning from business knowledge. Rather than continually retraining a model as data changes, applications query operational databases, data warehouses, document repositories and knowledge bases immediately before invoking the model. The retrieved information becomes part of the context for that model call, allowing responses to reflect current business information while keeping the underlying model unchanged.

This architecture also supports stronger governance. Because data remains in enterprise systems rather than becoming permanently embedded in model weights, organizations retain greater control over permissions, lineage, retention policies and auditing. Updates to a policy document or product catalog become available as soon as the retrieval layer accesses the latest version instead of waiting for the model to be retrained.

Embeddings and vector search help retrieve relevant information

Finding the right information is often more challenging than accessing it. Traditional keyword search works well when users know exactly which words appear in a document, but natural language questions rarely match stored text perfectly. Someone asking, “Why did revenue decline in Europe?” may not be using the same terminology that appears in a quarterly report or sales dashboard.

Modern AI applications increasingly rely on embeddings to bridge that gap. An embedding is a numerical representation of data that captures semantic meaning rather than exact wording. Text discussing “customer churn,” for example, may be located near content about “subscriber cancellations” even though the phrases share few common words. Similar ideas occupy nearby positions within a high-dimensional vector space, making them easier to retrieve based on meaning rather than literal text.

Those vectors are typically stored in a vector index or vector database, allowing applications to identify documents that are semantically related to a user’s request. Instead of searching for matching keywords, the application searches for nearby vectors representing similar concepts. The retrieved passages are then supplied to the model as additional context before generation begins.

Embeddings improve the application’s ability to select relevant context. As a result, they have become a foundational component of retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), semantic search and many AI agents that reason over enterprise knowledge.

Context engineering determines what the model knows during inference

The information retrieved from enterprise systems becomes part of the model’s context — the collection of inputs available during a single inference request. That context may include user instructions, retrieved documents, structured business data, previous conversation history, tool outputs and system prompts that guide the model’s behavior.

Context engineering has become a distinct discipline. Applications must decide which information is relevant, resolve duplicate or conflicting sources, preserve important details while staying within context window limits and ensure sensitive information is shared only with authorized users. As generative AI applications become more sophisticated, much of the engineering effort shifts toward assembling accurate, relevant and governed context for every request.

The result is that two applications using the same foundation model can produce dramatically different outcomes. The difference often lies not in the model itself, but in the data each application retrieves, the context it assembles and the controls governing how that information reaches the model.