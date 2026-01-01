Foundational Guide
Generative AI: How It Works and Why Data, Context and Control Matter
Generative AI is changing how organizations create, analyze and act on information. Learn how the technology works, where enterprise data fits and what it takes to deploy gen AI responsibly.
GENERATIVE AI DEFINED
Generative AI is a form of artificial intelligence that turns prompts and contextual information into newly generated content, ranging from natural-language responses to software code and multimedia.
Generative AI reached 53% population adoption within three years, according to Stanford’s 2026 AI Index — faster than either the personal computer or the internet. In that short period, models that first captured attention for writing essays and generating images have become part of software development, customer support, research, analytics and hundreds of other business workflows.
Early discussions about gen AI focused on what it could do. Today, enterprises are equally concerned with where a model gets its information, how it accesses business data, whether its responses can be trusted and what governance is required before outputs influence customers, employees or business strategy.
What is generative AI?
Generative AI is a category of artificial intelligence that creates new outputs from patterns learned during training. Those outputs may include natural language, software code, images, audio, video or structured data, depending on the type of model.
Rather than solving one narrowly defined problem, a gen AI system supports a broad range of language and reasoning tasks that can be adapted to different applications: explaining a financial report, summarizing a customer support case, generating SQL from a business question, drafting documentation and reasoning across information drawn from multiple sources.
This flexibility explains why generative AI has become the foundation for chatbots, coding assistants, enterprise search, document analysis, AI agents and countless other applications. Although those systems appear very different to end users, many rely on the same underlying capability: generating new content in response to an instruction and the context provided with it.
Foundation models provide broad capabilities
Most modern generative AI applications begin with a foundation model — a large model trained on diverse data sets that can perform many tasks instead of one specialized function.
Large language models (LLMs) are the most familiar example. Models such as GPT, Claude, Llama and Mistral learn statistical relationships across enormous collections of text, allowing them to generate coherent language and generalize to tasks they were never explicitly trained to perform. Other foundation models specialize in images, audio or video, while increasingly multimodal models can understand and generate several types of content within the same system.
General capability, however, is different from business knowledge. A foundation model doesn’t inherently know an organization’s current product catalog, customer records, security policies or financial results. Those details exist outside the model and must be supplied when the application invokes it.
Watch Snowflake’s Baris Gultekin, Head of AI, and Vivek Raghunathan, SVP of Engineering, discuss key considerations for enterprises moving AI into production:
Generative AI vs. other types of AI
Generative AI is one branch of artificial intelligence, but organizations continue to rely on earlier types of AI and machine learning (ML). The most capable enterprise applications combine multiple techniques, selecting the approach that best fits each stage of the workflow.
Generative AI vs. predictive AI
Predictive AI estimates future or unknown outcomes from historical data. For example, retailers forecast demand, manufacturers predict equipment failures and financial institutions estimate the likelihood of fraud or loan default. The output is typically a probability, forecast or numerical score that supports a business decision.
Generative AI creates new content in response to a request. That content may explain a forecast, summarize supporting evidence or generate software code, but the underlying purpose is generation rather than prediction.
Generative AI vs. analytical AI
Analytical AI focuses on discovering patterns within existing information. It groups similar records, identifies anomalies, detects trends and helps analysts understand what has already occurred. Business intelligence platforms, recommendation engines and many traditional machine learning workflows fall into this category.
Generative AI builds on those insights by producing new outputs. After an analytical system identifies an unusual change in quarterly revenue, for example, a generative model can summarize the underlying data, answer follow-up questions and generate SQL or visualizations to support additional analysis.
Generative AI vs. discriminative AI
Many machine learning models are discriminative, meaning they learn to distinguish among existing categories or outcomes. An email spam filter classifies messages as spam or legitimate, for example, and a computer vision model identifies whether an image contains a defect.
Generative models learn probability distributions that allow them to produce new data or sequences, although modern AI systems often combine both approaches.
Intercom
Intercom uses Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, Cortex AI and Snowflake Container Services to power Sales Cockpit, a unified AI-driven app that helps sales teams quickly understand customer behavior and service performance. Built in weeks and deployed in days, Sales Cockpit generates customer insight decks in less than 10 minutes instead of 3–4 hours, reduces personalized outbound email prep from 40 minutes to about 30 seconds, and saves sales teams more than 2,000 hours per month — an estimated $1.4 million benefit. Statistics are based on Intercom’s internal data and estimates.
How does generative AI work?
Every response a generative AI model produces is separated from its training by days, months or even years. During training, the model learns statistical relationships from enormous collections of text, images, audio or other data. During inference — the moment someone submits a prompt or an application invokes the model — it applies those learned relationships to generate a new response. Separating those two stages is fundamental to understanding how modern AI systems work.
Training teaches patterns, not answers
Training is often described as teaching a model to “understand” language or images, but the process is better understood as statistical learning at enormous scale. During training, a model processes billions or even trillions of examples and gradually adjusts its internal parameters to better predict missing words, reconstruct images or complete other learning objectives. Each pass through the data slightly improves its ability to recognize relationships among concepts, grammar, structure and meaning.
An LLM, for example, is typically trained by predicting missing or subsequent tokens within text. Over time, it learns that certain words frequently appear together, that syntax follows recognizable patterns and that concepts share semantic relationships. It doesn’t ordinarily store documents as a conventional searchable database. Instead, training encodes statistical relationships that can later be applied to entirely new requests.
The scale of modern foundation models makes that representation remarkably general. Because training data spans many subjects, writing styles and domains, a single model can perform tasks it was never explicitly trained to solve. It can summarize a legal contract, explain a scientific concept or generate software code because each task draws on relationships learned during training rather than a dedicated algorithm for that activity.
Inference generates a response one token at a time
Inference begins when a user submits a prompt or an application sends a request to the model. For an LLM, everything the model receives — including the prompt, retrieved documents, conversation history and system instructions — is converted into tokens, small units that represent pieces of text. The model evaluates those tokens together, calculates the probability of every possible next token in its vocabulary and selects one according to its decoding strategy. That newly generated token becomes part of the input for the following prediction, and the process repeats until the response is complete.
Although this process happens in milliseconds, the response isn't generated all at once. Each token depends on the tokens that came before it, allowing the model to build sentences, paragraphs and entire documents incrementally. The result often appears conversational because the model continuously extends the sequence based on the context available at that moment.
This probabilistic process also explains why identical prompts don't always produce identical outputs. Small differences in the prompt, supporting context or model settings can influence the response. Temperature changes the shape of the model’s token-probability distribution — lower values generally produce more consistent responses, while higher values allow a wider range of possible outputs.
Context shapes every model call
A common misconception about generative AI is that the model primarily determines the quality of the response. In practice, the information supplied during inference often has just as much influence. “At enterprise scale, the hardest problem is no longer model intelligence alone — it’s context,” says Baris Gultekin, Vice President of Product, AI, at Snowflake. A capable foundation model provides broad reasoning and generation capabilities, but the surrounding application determines which business information, policies and tools are available for each request.
At enterprise scale, the hardest problem is no longer model intelligence alone — it’s context.
Baris Gultekin
VP of Product, AI at Snowflake
Every model has a context window, which refers to the amount of information it can consider during a single request. That context may include the user’s prompt, prior conversation history, retrieved enterprise documents, structured business data, tool outputs and system instructions that guide the model’s behavior. Together, those inputs define what the model knows for that specific interaction.
Providing more information, however, doesn’t necessarily improve the result. A large context window gives an application more room to supply relevant evidence, but it also increases the likelihood that important details become buried among unrelated information. Accurate but irrelevant documents can distract the model from the task at hand, while outdated or conflicting information creates additional opportunities for incorrect reasoning. Effective AI systems therefore focus not only on expanding context windows, but on selecting, organizing and prioritizing the information that enters each model call.
That challenge has become one of the defining engineering problems in enterprise AI. Rather than sending every available document to a model, applications increasingly retrieve only the information most relevant to the request, organize it into useful context and enforce security controls before the model ever begins generating a response. Those techniques have become central to production AI systems and explain why enterprise applications depend on far more than the foundation model alone.
QUICK TIP
More context isn’t always better. Prioritize the most relevant, current and authoritative information instead of filling the context window with every available document.
What can generative AI create?
Generative AI is often associated with chatbots and image generators, but those are only two examples of a much broader set of capabilities. Modern foundation models generate many different types of content, and increasingly, a single multimodal model can work across several formats within the same application.
Text and natural language
Text generation remains the most widely adopted application of generative AI. LLMs can draft emails, summarize lengthy reports, answer questions, translate documents, explain technical concepts and generate conversational responses in natural language.
Within enterprises, those capabilities increasingly support knowledge management, document analysis, customer support, search, business intelligence and productivity applications.
Software code
Generative AI has become an important tool for software development. Coding assistants can generate boilerplate code, explain unfamiliar functions, suggest refactoring opportunities, create unit tests and translate code between programming languages. Coding agents reason across entire repositories, helping developers understand dependencies, identify relevant files and propose coordinated changes across multiple components.
These systems don’t eliminate the need for software engineering expertise. Developers continue to review generated code, validate correctness and evaluate architectural decisions. Instead, generative AI reduces the time spent on repetitive implementation tasks while helping engineers work more effectively within complex codebases.
Images, audio and video
Image generation models create illustrations, product concepts, marketing assets and photorealistic images from natural language descriptions. Similar techniques support image editing, background replacement, inpainting and style transfer, allowing existing content to be modified as well as generated from scratch.
Generative AI has expanded into audio and video as well. Modern models synthesize speech, generate music, clone voices, create sound effects and produce increasingly realistic video from text, images or short clips. While these capabilities continue to improve rapidly, they also raise important questions around authenticity, intellectual property and responsible use.
Structured and synthetic data
Not every generative model produces human-readable content. Some generate structured outputs such as SQL queries, JSON documents, API requests or workflow definitions that software systems can execute directly. Others create synthetic data designed to resemble real data sets. When properly generated, evaluated and protected against memorization, synthetic data can support testing, model development and privacy-sensitive research.
Structured generation has become particularly important as AI applications interact with databases, APIs and business systems. Rather than simply answering questions, models can generate the structured information needed to retrieve data, invoke tools or automate portions of a business workflow.
Multimodal outputs
Increasingly, the boundaries between these output types are disappearing. A multimodal model might analyze a chart, explain the results in natural language, generate Python code to recreate the visualization and produce a presentation summarizing the findings — all within the same conversation.
That convergence is changing how organizations think about AI applications. Instead of deploying separate systems for language, vision and audio, enterprises are increasingly building workflows around models that reason across multiple forms of information. As those capabilities expand, the quality of the underlying business context becomes even more important.
Data for generative AI
Training gives a foundation model broad capabilities, but it doesn’t give the model current knowledge of an organization’s business. Customer records, inventory levels, contracts, product documentation, governance policies and financial data all change continuously. Even if portions of that information appeared in a model’s training data, it may now be outdated, incomplete or inaccessible because of security and privacy requirements.
Before a model generates a response, the application typically identifies the information relevant to the request, verifies that the user has permission to access it and assembles that information into the model’s context. The quality of the response depends not only on the model’s reasoning capabilities, but also on the quality, relevance and governance of the information supplied at inference time.
Training data establishes general capabilities
Every generative AI model begins with training data. Foundation models learn statistical relationships from vast collections of publicly available, licensed and, in some cases, human-created or synthetic content. The composition of that data influences everything from language fluency and coding ability to multilingual performance and domain knowledge.
Training data, however, serves a fundamentally different purpose than enterprise data. Its role is to teach general patterns that allow a model to generate coherent outputs across many different tasks. Once training is complete, the model’s knowledge doesn’t automatically change as new documents are written or business information evolves. Updating that knowledge typically requires additional training or fine-tuning, both of which are computationally expensive and impractical for information that changes frequently.
Enterprise data provides business context
A customer asking about an order, an analyst exploring quarterly revenue and an engineer troubleshooting an application all require information that exists outside the foundation model. Enterprise AI applications retrieve that information at inference time so the model can reason over current, authoritative data instead of relying solely on what it learned during training.
Retrieval has become one of the defining architectural patterns in enterprise AI because it separates general reasoning from business knowledge. Rather than continually retraining a model as data changes, applications query operational databases, data warehouses, document repositories and knowledge bases immediately before invoking the model. The retrieved information becomes part of the context for that model call, allowing responses to reflect current business information while keeping the underlying model unchanged.
This architecture also supports stronger governance. Because data remains in enterprise systems rather than becoming permanently embedded in model weights, organizations retain greater control over permissions, lineage, retention policies and auditing. Updates to a policy document or product catalog become available as soon as the retrieval layer accesses the latest version instead of waiting for the model to be retrained.
Embeddings and vector search help retrieve relevant information
Finding the right information is often more challenging than accessing it. Traditional keyword search works well when users know exactly which words appear in a document, but natural language questions rarely match stored text perfectly. Someone asking, “Why did revenue decline in Europe?” may not be using the same terminology that appears in a quarterly report or sales dashboard.
Modern AI applications increasingly rely on embeddings to bridge that gap. An embedding is a numerical representation of data that captures semantic meaning rather than exact wording. Text discussing “customer churn,” for example, may be located near content about “subscriber cancellations” even though the phrases share few common words. Similar ideas occupy nearby positions within a high-dimensional vector space, making them easier to retrieve based on meaning rather than literal text.
Those vectors are typically stored in a vector index or vector database, allowing applications to identify documents that are semantically related to a user’s request. Instead of searching for matching keywords, the application searches for nearby vectors representing similar concepts. The retrieved passages are then supplied to the model as additional context before generation begins.
Embeddings improve the application’s ability to select relevant context. As a result, they have become a foundational component of retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), semantic search and many AI agents that reason over enterprise knowledge.
Context engineering determines what the model knows during inference
The information retrieved from enterprise systems becomes part of the model’s context — the collection of inputs available during a single inference request. That context may include user instructions, retrieved documents, structured business data, previous conversation history, tool outputs and system prompts that guide the model’s behavior.
Context engineering has become a distinct discipline. Applications must decide which information is relevant, resolve duplicate or conflicting sources, preserve important details while staying within context window limits and ensure sensitive information is shared only with authorized users. As generative AI applications become more sophisticated, much of the engineering effort shifts toward assembling accurate, relevant and governed context for every request.
The result is that two applications using the same foundation model can produce dramatically different outcomes. The difference often lies not in the model itself, but in the data each application retrieves, the context it assembles and the controls governing how that information reaches the model.
What are the risks of generative AI?
Every generative AI application makes a series of predictions: which token should come next, which document is most relevant to retrieve, which tool to invoke and, in more advanced systems, which actions to perform to complete a task. Those predictions make generative AI remarkably flexible, but they also introduce uncertainty that traditional software doesn’t have to manage.
Snowflake’s ROI of Gen AI and Agents 2026 report reveals that 40% of respondents cited data quality and quantity as a major challenge, with 65% saying they struggled to break down AI data silos. 56% reported at least one governance or compliance challenge.
Hallucinations occur when models generate plausible but unsupported information
Generative AI models are optimized to produce coherent, contextually appropriate responses. They’re not able to determine whether every statement they generate is factually correct. When a model lacks sufficient evidence or misinterprets the available context, it may produce information that appears confident and well written but is unsupported or incorrect. These fabricated or inaccurate outputs are commonly referred to as hallucinations.
Hallucinations can arise for several reasons. A model may have incomplete knowledge because the relevant information was never included in its training data. Or the application may retrieve outdated or irrelevant documents, leaving the model to reason from incomplete evidence. Long context windows can also introduce competing or contradictory information, while ambiguous prompts may encourage the model to fill gaps using statistically plausible language.
Not every hallucination carries the same consequence. The acceptable level of uncertainty depends on the decision the system supports and the potential impact of an incorrect response.
Security and privacy extend beyond the model
Enterprise AI systems operate on information that often includes customer records, financial data, intellectual property and other sensitive assets. Protecting that information requires more than choosing a secure model provider. Every stage of the application — from retrieving data to generating a response and storing conversation history — must enforce the organization’s existing security and access policies.
This requirement becomes especially important as AI applications gain the ability to use external tools or perform actions on a user’s behalf. A model that can query a database, update a customer record or execute code inherits the permissions granted by the surrounding application. Poorly designed integrations can expose sensitive information or allow the model to perform actions beyond what the requesting user should be authorized to do.
Effective AI security builds on familiar security principles. Identity, authentication, authorization, encryption, monitoring and auditing remain essential controls. The difference is that those controls now extend across model calls, retrieval systems and AI workflows in addition to traditional applications.
Bias and intellectual property require ongoing oversight
Generative AI reflects patterns found in the data used to train it and the information supplied during inference. If those sources contain historical bias, incomplete representation or conflicting viewpoints, the model’s outputs may reinforce those patterns. Likewise, generated content may resemble copyrighted material or reproduce sensitive information under certain circumstances, creating legal and ethical questions that organizations must evaluate before deploying AI at scale.
These concerns rarely have a purely technical solution. Organizations increasingly establish AI governance processes that define acceptable use cases, evaluate models for fairness and reliability, document how AI systems are developed and monitor their behavior after deployment. Human oversight remains particularly important where AI supports decisions involving customers, employees, healthcare, finance or other regulated activities.
The role of governance
Governance must follow the interaction across the entire workflow. The same access controls, masking policies, audit trails and monitoring requirements should apply whether a user is querying data directly or an AI agent is accessing that data and performing an action on the user’s behalf.
The appropriate level of governance depends on what the system is allowed to do. Summarizing internal documentation, recommending a marketing headline, approving a loan application and executing a financial transaction all involve different levels of risk, even if the same foundation model contributes to each workflow.
Evaluation and guardrails help AI systems perform reliably
Evaluation often combines automated testing with human judgment. Teams compare generated responses against trusted reference data, measure factual accuracy and relevance, assess instruction following and monitor consistency across different prompts and scenarios. Evaluation typically continues after deployment so models, retrieval systems and prompts can be updated without reducing application quality.
Guardrails complement evaluation by defining what an AI system is allowed to do while it’s operating. They may restrict access to sensitive data, filter harmful content, validate generated code, require human approval before high-impact actions or prevent an agent from invoking particular tools. Together, evaluation and guardrails help organizations improve AI applications while maintaining confidence that the systems continue to operate within acceptable boundaries.
Ultimately, governance isn’t a layer added after an AI application is complete. It’s woven throughout the system, from the data retrieved before a model call to the policies enforced after a response is generated. As organizations deploy generative AI across more business processes, that combination of evaluation, oversight and governance becomes as important as the capabilities of the foundation model itself.
Generative AI on Snowflake
Snowflake brings generative AI to the governed enterprise data already managed on the platform. Snowflake Cortex AI provides access to LLMs and AI functions, while Cortex Search retrieves relevant information from unstructured data and Cortex Analyst lets applications answer natural-language questions using governed structured data and semantic models. Snowflake Horizon Catalog carries governance controls, including classification, lineage and access policies across the data used by those applications.
Developers can use Streamlit in Snowflake to build and deploy interfaces without moving application code or data to a separate environment. Together, these services support the surrounding system a production generative AI application requires: model access, retrieval, business context, application development and governance connected to the same enterprise data.
Where generative AI creates competitive advantage
Foundation models have made generative AI accessible to organizations of every size, but the model itself is only one part of a production AI system. Attention has increasingly shifted toward the components surrounding the model: the data that informs each request, the context assembled before inference, the governance applied throughout the application and the evaluation that ensures responses remain accurate over time.
That shift reflects a broader change in how organizations think about AI. Competitive advantage is becoming less about access to a particular foundation model and more about the ability to connect AI to trusted enterprise data, business processes and governance at scale. Models will continue to improve, and new architectures will emerge, but the systems built around them will increasingly determine how effectively organizations turn generative AI into measurable business outcomes.
KEY TAKEAWAY
The value of enterprise generative AI depends on more than model performance. The surrounding system must effectively retrieve information, control access and evaluate outputs.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your common questions about generative AI, answered by Snowflake experts.
What is the difference between generative AI and traditional AI?
Traditional AI typically predicts, classifies or recommends based on existing data. Generative AI creates new content in response to a prompt or other inputs, making it suitable for tasks such as writing, coding, summarization and content generation.
How does generative AI work?
Generative AI models learn statistical relationships during training. During inference, they apply those learned relationships to generate a response based on the prompt and the context supplied by the application.
What types of models are used in generative AI?
Modern generative AI uses several model architectures, including transformer models for language, diffusion models for image generation, generative adversarial networks (GANs), variational autoencoders (VAEs) and increasingly multimodal foundation models that work across text, images, audio and video.
Does generative AI know my company’s data?
Foundation models generally don’t contain current enterprise information. AI applications typically retrieve relevant business data during inference and provide it as context for the model.
Why is governance important for generative AI?
Because generative AI creates new outputs rather than retrieving predefined answers, organizations need governance practices that help ensure responses remain accurate, secure, compliant and appropriate for the decisions they support.
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