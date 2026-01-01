Foundational Guide
AI Observability: Trust and Control in Production AI
As AI systems move into business-critical workflows, organizations need a way to see how those systems behave and keep that behavior under control. AI observability gives teams the traces, metrics, evaluations and governance evidence needed to troubleshoot failures, improve quality and operate production AI with confidence.
AI OBSERVABILITY DEFINED
AI observability is the practice of instrumenting, tracing and evaluating AI systems so teams can understand how inputs, data, prompts, models, tools and application logic shape each output in production.
When artificial intelligence influences customer support, financial analysis, compliance workflows or executive decisions, a bad output is a business risk. Yet most enterprise AI deployments offer surprisingly little visibility into why a system produced a given answer or what to do when something goes wrong.
Artificial intelligence observability gives organizations a way to inspect the behavior of AI systems after they leave the controlled setting of a prototype — where outputs depend not only on the model itself, but also on prompts, policies, tool calls, latency and the governed data available at the moment of the request. Observability helps teams understand that behavior and answer the questions that determine whether an AI system can be relied on: What is the system actually doing? Why? Can we trust it?
Observability is what turns AI from a black box into a system that can be watched, measured, interrogated and governed continuously, at scale. For organizations running AI on business-critical data, it’s the foundation on which trustworthy enterprise AI gets built.
What is AI observability?
AI observability is the practice of instrumenting, evaluating and tracing AI systems so teams can understand their behavior across the full path from input to output. For a generative AI application, that path might include the user prompt, retrieved documents, model response, tool calls, intermediate reasoning steps, latency, token usage, cost and evaluation scores. For an agentic system, it can also include the sequence of actions the agent took, the tools it selected and the data it accessed along the way.
AI observability typically depends on four capabilities:
- Transparency: Teams need visibility into the AI system’s behavior so they can see how prompts, retrieved context, model responses, tool calls and application logic interact across the workflow. Visibility sheds light on where a problem is originating and what must be addressed to fix it.
- Measurability: Organizations need a consistent way to evaluate whether AI outputs are accurate, relevant, grounded, safe, timely and cost effective for the workflow they support. Measurability gives teams a way to compare prompts, models, retrieval strategies and configurations with evidence rather than guesswork.
- Governability: AI systems need to operate within enterprise controls. This means honoring access policies, using approved data sources, recording evaluations and keeping enough trace evidence to investigate failures. As AI is integrated into regulated workflows and touches sensitive data, observability must become part of AI governance rather than a separate engineering concern.
- Explainability: Business users, auditors, developers and executives need to understand how an output was produced before they can trust it. Explainability doesn’t require exposing every internal detail of a model, but it does require showing the inputs, context, decision path and evaluation evidence that allow a team to investigate, remediate and improve.
Customer story: TS Imagine
TS Imagine uses Snowflake and Snowflake Cortex AI to unify data, teams and technologies across more than 500 financial-services clients while scaling generative AI use cases across the business. With RAG-based workflows and Streamlit in Snowflake, TS Imagine automated manual email monitoring, accelerated customer-support triage and knowledge discovery, reduced AI costs by 30% compared with external LLM APIs, and saved 4,000 hours of manual effort per year.
AI observability vs. ML monitoring vs. model monitoring
AI observability overlaps with model monitoring and ML monitoring, but the scope is broader.
- Model monitoring focuses on a deployed model: Teams track whether the model’s predictions remain accurate, whether input data has drifted, whether latency is changing and whether the model still performs against expected service-level objectives. This is the core of monitoring for many supervised machine learning (ML) systems, especially those with clear ground truth such as fraud detection, churn prediction or demand forecasting.
- ML monitoring extends that view across the pipeline: A model can degrade because features arrive late, labels are delayed, schema changes break a transformation or a batch job introduces missing values. ML monitoring tracks the operational path around the model, including data quality, feature freshness, pipeline health and prediction behavior.
- AI observability covers the full AI system: In a large language model (LLM) application, the model is only one component in a larger chain. A RAG app might retrieve five documents, pass three into the prompt, call an LLM, apply a guardrail and write the response into a workflow. An agent might plan a task, call a search tool, query a table, summarize results, call another tool and then produce a recommendation. Observability has to capture the trace, not just the final answer.
Read our guide on MLOps to learn how teams operationalize the machine learning lifecycle, from model development and deployment to monitoring and management in production.
The three pillars of observability
The classic pillars of observability are logs, metrics and traces. They still apply to AI systems, but the objects being observed are different. Instead of looking only at service errors, CPU usage or API latency, teams also need to inspect prompts, retrieved documents, model responses, embedding behavior, token usage, tool calls, groundedness scores and human feedback.
Logs
At the event level, logs can capture the prompt template, user query, model name, response metadata, retrieval query, selected documents, tool calls, policy decisions, error messages and feedback. In an enterprise setting, those records need governance of their own. Prompts and responses may contain proprietary data, regulated information or internal business context, so retention, redaction and role-based access should be part of the design.
A useful log record gives the team enough detail to investigate without turning observability into another source of unmanaged sensitive data. For some workflows, that may mean storing metadata by default and allowing limited access to full prompt and response content during approved investigations.
Metrics
Over time, metrics show whether the system is holding steady. Latency, throughput, error rate, request volume, token usage and cost per request capture the operational side. Groundedness, answer relevance, context relevance, factual correctness, refusal rate, toxicity, completeness and consistency capture more of the AI-quality side.
In ML workflows, data drift, prediction drift and concept drift help teams understand whether the model is still operating under familiar conditions. Population stability index (PSI), feature attribution and SHAP values can support that analysis when a model depends on structured features and known outcomes. For generative AI, where outputs are language-based and often judged against context rather than a single label, evaluation metrics may need to score how well an answer uses retrieved information or satisfies a task-specific rubric.
Traces
Within a single request, a trace follows the system from one step to the next. In a basic chatbot, that may mean the prompt, model call and response. In a RAG application, the trace can include the original question, retrieval query, ranked chunks, prompt assembly, inference call, evaluation results and final answer. In an agentic workflow, spans may cover planning, tool selection, tool responses, retries and intermediate outputs.
The value of the trace is that it preserves sequence. If an answer cites the wrong policy, the team can see whether the wrong document was retrieved, whether the right document was retrieved but ignored, or whether the model generated unsupported text despite receiving the right context. If an agent takes 45 seconds to answer a simple question, the trace can show whether the time went to model inference, a slow tool, repeated retrieval or a loop in the agent’s plan.
Watch Snowflake’s Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Anahita Tafvizi, unpack the architecture behind trustworthy gen AI:
As AI systems combine structured data, unstructured documents, embeddings and runtime context, drift can appear in several places.
- Data drift: Input data changes over time. A customer support classifier trained on last year’s tickets may see new product categories, new terminology or new escalation patterns.
- Concept drift: The relationship between inputs and outcomes changes. A fraud model might learn from one pattern of abuse, then face a new tactic that makes old correlations less reliable.
- Prediction drift: Output distributions change. For example, a model that used to classify 10% of cases as high risk now classifies 35% that way, even though the business did not expect such a shift.
- Embedding drift: Vector representations change as data, models or embedding strategies change. In a RAG system, this can affect which documents are retrieved and how similar two pieces of content appear to the system.
- Data-quality drift: Missing values, delayed updates, schema changes and duplicate records affect the data the system uses, even when the model itself has not changed.
- Fairness and bias drift: Model behavior can shift differently across user groups, regions, product lines or language patterns. Observability helps teams detect whether quality, refusal behavior or error rates are unevenly distributed.
COMMON PITFALL
Monitoring alone isn’t sufficient. It can show when something changed, but observability provides the logs, metrics, traces and evaluations needed to understand why it changed and how to fix it.
LLM and agentic AI observability
LLM observability focuses on the behavior of systems that use large language models, including chatbots, document assistants, summarization workflows, coding assistants, text-to-SQL interfaces and RAG applications. In those systems, quality depends on more than the model response. Teams need to know whether the application retrieved the right context, assembled the right prompt, followed the right controls and produced an answer that was useful, grounded and governed.
Trace the RAG pipeline
In a RAG pipeline, the answer is shaped before the model generates a response. The query may be ambiguous, the retrieval layer may return irrelevant documents, or the prompt may include the right document but leave out an instruction to cite it. The model may generate an answer that sounds reasonable but is not supported by the retrieved context.
A groundedness score can help flag that kind of failure, but the trace shows where it entered the system. By capturing the query, retrieved documents, ranked chunks, prompt assembly, model response and evaluation result, teams can see whether the problem started with retrieval, context selection, prompt design or model behavior.
Monitor prompts, responses, cost and latency
Prompt and response tracing gives developers a way to inspect the request path. Spans can capture retrieval, model calls, tool calls and other operations inside a single trace, so teams can examine each step without reconstructing the workflow from separate logs.
Token usage monitoring helps teams understand cost and performance, especially when an application sends long prompts, retrieves too much context or loops through repeated tool calls. Latency metrics show whether slow responses come from retrieval, inference, orchestration or an external service. Together, these signals help teams tune the application without treating quality, speed and cost as separate issues.
Capture agent steps and tool calls
Agentic AI observability adds another layer because agents don’t simply answer a prompt. An agent might engage in a whole series of actions: call a search tool, query a structured table, open a document, summarize findings and decide whether to ask a follow-up question.
Observability needs to capture that sequence so teams can see whether the agent selected the right tools, accessed the right data and stopped at the right point. Without that step-by-step record, an agent’s final response may look acceptable even when the workflow behind it was inefficient, unsupported or outside the intended policy boundaries.
Standardize gen AI telemetry
OpenTelemetry is becoming an important standardization point for LLM and agentic AI observability. Its generative AI semantic conventions define how gen AI operations can be recorded, including model calls, token counts and, when organizations opt in, prompt content, completions, tool calls and tool results.
Because AI applications often span multiple frameworks, models and infrastructure layers, a common telemetry model is vital for comparing behavior across systems, reusing instrumentation patterns and avoiding a fragmented observability stack.
How to implement AI observability
Before instrumenting an AI application, teams should decide what the system needs to prove in production. For example, a customer support assistant may need to prove that its answer came from current policy content, while a finance assistant may need to show which tables, metric definitions and reporting periods shaped a variance explanation.
The requirements of the workflow determine what should be captured. In lower-risk workflows, lightweight feedback, sampled traces and basic quality checks may be enough. In regulated or business-critical workflows, the application likely needs deeper tracing, stricter evaluation data sets, access-controlled records and clear promotion criteria before a prompt, model or retrieval change reaches production.
Instrument the execution path with telemetry
Instrumentation captures the logs, metrics and traces that make the system observable. For AI systems, that means instrumenting the application path around the model: prompts, retrieval, tool calls, model responses, evaluation scores, latency, token usage and user feedback.
For a RAG application, that includes the user prompt, retrieval query, retrieved context, prompt construction, model response, evaluation scores, latency and cost. For an agent, it also includes planning, tool calls, intermediate results, retries and stopping conditions.
Establish baselines and alerts
Once traces and metrics are flowing, baselines give teams a normal range for quality and performance, including latency, cost, groundedness, refusal rate, answer relevance, drift metrics and other signals. These baselines will vary by workflow, so the baseline should reflect the task rather than a generic standard.
Alerts should focus on meaningful changes rather than every deviation. A small increase in token usage after adding richer context may be expected, while a sudden drop in groundedness after a prompt change warrants investigation.
Build feedback loops
AI observability should feed improvement. Evaluation results can guide prompt changes, retrieval tuning, model selection, guardrail adjustments and data-quality remediation. User feedback can help identify gaps in test data. Trace analysis can show where an agent repeats work, chooses the wrong tool or fails to use retrieved context.
This loop is especially important for generative AI because quality is often comparative. Teams need to know whether a new prompt, model, embedding strategy or inference configuration improved the application for the intended task. Snowflake’s AI Observability supports side-by-side comparison of evaluations across LLMs, prompts and inference configurations, which helps teams assess response quality before promoting a configuration to production.
Standardize where possible
As AI applications spread across teams, observability can fragment quickly. One team logs prompts in an application database, another tracks cost in a dashboard and another keeps evaluation results in notebooks. Standardizing telemetry, evaluation data sets, metrics and trace formats helps the organization compare systems and reuse operating patterns.
OpenTelemetry can help with the telemetry layer, while governed data platforms can help with evaluation data, access controls, monitoring records and trace storage. The goal is not to force every AI application into the same design. It’s to make sure every production AI system leaves enough evidence for teams to evaluate and improve it.
QUICK TIP
Instrument the full execution path early — prompts, retrieval, tool calls, model responses, evaluation scores, latency, token usage and feedback — so teams have the evidence needed to troubleshoot, compare configurations and govern AI in production.
Why AI observability on Snowflake
For enterprise AI, the data used to generate an answer and the evidence needed to evaluate that answer should stay close together. When source data, prompts, traces, evaluations and access policies live across disconnected systems, every investigation starts with reconstruction: which version ran, which context was retrieved, which policy applied and which configuration changed.
Within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Snowflake Cortex AI gives teams access to generative AI capabilities on governed enterprise data, while Snowflake AI Observability supports systematic evaluation, comparison and tracing for generative AI applications and agents.
Building trust through observable AI
As AI systems move further into business processes, trust will depend on the organization’s ability to inspect the path behind each output. A trace, an evaluation score, a retrieved document and a model configuration are not after-the-fact engineering details. They’re the records that let teams improve AI systems without losing control of the data, policies and workflows those systems rely on.
KEY TAKEAWAY
AI observability gives teams the visibility they need to trust production AI by tracing how prompts, data, retrieved context, models, tool calls and application logic shape each output.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your common questions about AI observability, answered by Snowflake experts.
What is the difference between AI observability and monitoring?
Monitoring shows when a system crosses a threshold, such as a drift signal, latency spike, higher cost or lower quality score. AI observability captures the traces, logs, metrics and evaluations that help teams investigate why the change happened, including the prompt, retrieved context, model response, tool calls and configuration details behind the output.
What are the three pillars of AI observability?
The three pillars are logs, metrics and traces. In AI systems, logs capture events such as prompts, retrieval queries, tool calls and errors. Metrics track behavior such as groundedness, relevance, latency, token usage, cost and drift. Traces show the execution path from request to response, including retrieval, prompt construction, model inference and tool use.
What is LLM observability?
LLM observability focuses on applications that use large language models. It captures prompts, responses, retrieved context, tool calls, hallucination or groundedness signals, token usage, latency and cost so teams can evaluate quality and investigate failures in production workflows.
How does AI observability detect model drift?
AI observability detects drift by tracking changes in inputs, outputs, embeddings, predictions and performance over time. Data drift, concept drift, prediction drift and embedding drift can point to different causes, while traces and evaluation results help teams determine whether the issue comes from the model, source data, retrieval layer, application logic or user behavior.
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