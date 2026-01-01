AI Observability: Trust and Control in Production AI

The classic pillars of observability are logs, metrics and traces. They still apply to AI systems, but the objects being observed are different. Instead of looking only at service errors, CPU usage or API latency, teams also need to inspect prompts, retrieved documents, model responses, embedding behavior, token usage, tool calls, groundedness scores and human feedback.

Logs

At the event level, logs can capture the prompt template, user query, model name, response metadata, retrieval query, selected documents, tool calls, policy decisions, error messages and feedback. In an enterprise setting, those records need governance of their own. Prompts and responses may contain proprietary data, regulated information or internal business context, so retention, redaction and role-based access should be part of the design.

A useful log record gives the team enough detail to investigate without turning observability into another source of unmanaged sensitive data. For some workflows, that may mean storing metadata by default and allowing limited access to full prompt and response content during approved investigations.

Metrics

Over time, metrics show whether the system is holding steady. Latency, throughput, error rate, request volume, token usage and cost per request capture the operational side. Groundedness, answer relevance, context relevance, factual correctness, refusal rate, toxicity, completeness and consistency capture more of the AI-quality side.

In ML workflows, data drift, prediction drift and concept drift help teams understand whether the model is still operating under familiar conditions. Population stability index (PSI), feature attribution and SHAP values can support that analysis when a model depends on structured features and known outcomes. For generative AI, where outputs are language-based and often judged against context rather than a single label, evaluation metrics may need to score how well an answer uses retrieved information or satisfies a task-specific rubric.

Traces

Within a single request, a trace follows the system from one step to the next. In a basic chatbot, that may mean the prompt, model call and response. In a RAG application, the trace can include the original question, retrieval query, ranked chunks, prompt assembly, inference call, evaluation results and final answer. In an agentic workflow, spans may cover planning, tool selection, tool responses, retries and intermediate outputs.

The value of the trace is that it preserves sequence. If an answer cites the wrong policy, the team can see whether the wrong document was retrieved, whether the right document was retrieved but ignored, or whether the model generated unsupported text despite receiving the right context. If an agent takes 45 seconds to answer a simple question, the trace can show whether the time went to model inference, a slow tool, repeated retrieval or a loop in the agent’s plan.

Watch Snowflake’s Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Anahita Tafvizi, unpack the architecture behind trustworthy gen AI: