A Guide to AI Models: What They Are and How They Work

Large language models (LLMs) are a type of deep learning that can understand and generate language. Trained using enormous data sets, these AI models are incredibly versatile and can perform a range of tasks, including generating written responses to questions, language translation, summarizing documents and much more. Businesses across industries are using LLMs to enhance their customer service, which is incredibly useful for detecting sentiment and emotion. Organizations can leverage LLMs to analyze social media activity, online reviews and customer service chat interactions to build a deeper understanding of customer opinions, monitor how the brand is perceived and improve product and service offerings.