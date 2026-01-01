The EU AI Act Explained: Risk Tiers, Deadlines and Compliance

The EU AI Act is the world’s first comprehensive legal AI framework. It entered into force on Aug. 1, 2024, and applies in phases. Prohibited practices, AI literacy, and general-purpose AI obligations are already applicable. Based on current timelines, most high-risk AI obligations are expected to apply starting in 2026, with some extended transition periods into 2027–2028. The policy goal is human-centric AI: systems that can be used productively, but with safeguards around safety, fundamental rights, transparency and accountability.

The scope is wider than many organizations initially assume. The Act can apply to providers, deployers, importers and distributors outside the EU when an AI system is placed on the EU market or when the output produced by the system is used in the EU. A U.S.-based company that sells an AI-enabled product into Europe, uses an AI system to evaluate EU residents, or depends on a non-EU model whose outputs affect people in the EU may still need to assess its obligations.

The Act uses a risk-based framework. Some AI practices are banned outright, some high-risk AI systems face detailed obligations and many lower-risk uses remain largely available, subject to transparency rules or voluntary codes of conduct. It also distinguishes between providers and deployers. A provider develops an AI system or general-purpose AI model and places it on the market or puts it into service under its own name or trademark. A deployer uses an AI system under its own authority except for personal nonprofessional use.

For most enterprises, a key practical takeaway is to understand what AI systems are in use, classify them by risk, document how they work, preserve the evidence needed for oversight and make sure high-risk systems can pass the required conformity assessment before they are placed on the EU market or put into service.