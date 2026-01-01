Foundational Guide
Machine Learning in the Enterprise: The ML Lifecycle and Best Practices
Machine learning extends what organizations can do with the data they already collect. This guide breaks down the ML lifecycle, core best practices and the data foundation teams need to build, deploy and monitor ML with confidence.
MACHINE LEARNING DEFINED
Machine learning (ML) is a branch of artificial intelligence that enables systems to identify patterns in data and use those patterns to generate predictions, recommendations and other outputs. Rather than relying solely on manually programmed rules, ML helps organizations automate decisions, uncover insights and improve outcomes as more data becomes available.
Machine learning has moved from research projects and isolated data science experiments into the business systems that route transactions, personalize customer experiences, detect security anomalies, forecast demand and support day-to-day decision-making. The value lies in using data to recognize relationships that are too large, fast-moving or complex for people to encode by hand.
Putting machine learning into production requires more than selecting an algorithm. Teams need reliable data, repeatable feature pipelines, clear evaluation criteria, deployment controls and monitoring that shows whether the model still behaves as expected after business conditions change.
This guide explains how machine learning works, ML lifecycle best practices and what enterprise teams need to consider as they implement ML systems.
What is machine learning?
Machine learning is a subset of artificial intelligence in which software learns patterns from data and uses those patterns to make predictions, classifications, recommendations or other outputs. In traditional rule-based programming, a developer writes explicit instructions: if this condition occurs, perform that action. In machine learning, the system uses training data to infer a statistical relationship between inputs and outputs, then applies that learned relationship to new data during inference.
For example, an ML model might learn that certain transaction attributes are associated with fraud, that specific usage patterns predict churn or that a combination of sales history and seasonality can improve demand forecasts. The algorithm defines how the system learns, while the model is the learned artifact produced by training. Inference is the act of applying that model to new data.
Why machine learning matters for enterprise data teams
Machine learning extends what organizations can do with the data they already collect. It can process volumes of information that people cannot review manually and surface signals earlier than a dashboard built for retrospective analysis. It can also automate repetitive decisions that follow recognizable patterns.
The challenge is that production ML changes the role of the data platform — data is no longer feeding only static reports, but shaping business operations. Data quality issues can become prediction errors, which can become poor decisions once those predictions are routed into business workflows.
An ML model depends on tables, events, labels, features, access policies and refresh patterns. Fragmented or poorly governed inputs don’t stop the training process, but they produce results that are difficult to verify, reproduce or run reliably in production.
This is why enterprise ML programs typically advance only as far as their data foundation allows. Teams need governed data, repeatable pipelines, model lifecycle controls, and a way to monitor whether model behavior in production matches the conditions under which the model was trained.
How machine learning works: the ML lifecycle
Most machine learning follows an iterative lifecycle: prepare data, engineer features, train a model, evaluate its performance, deploy it into an inference pipeline and monitor it over time.
Data preparation
The lifecycle usually begins with data preparation. Teams collect raw data, clean inconsistent values, handle missingness, join relevant tables and create a training data set that reflects the problem the model is meant to solve. In a customer churn model, for example, the training data set might include account attributes, product usage, support interactions, billing history and a label indicating whether the customer renewed.
Feature engineering
Feature engineering converts prepared data into signals a model can learn from — turning raw timestamps, transaction sequences, or unstructured text into derived values like recency windows, rolling averages, or embeddings. This step often requires domain context because the useful signal is rarely just the raw column itself, but how that value behaves over time, across accounts or in relation to the outcome the model is trying to predict. For example, in a churn model, total logins matter less than a sudden usage drop after onboarding. In a fraud model, transaction amount means nothing without the context of whether the amount is anomalous for the account, merchant or location.
Model training
During model training, the algorithm adjusts internal parameters to reduce error against a training objective. In many models, that objective is captured by a loss function, and model training optimization methods such as gradient descent adjust the model’s weights to reduce that loss. Data scientists also tune hyperparameters, such as learning rate, tree depth or regularization strength, which shape how the model learns but are not learned directly from the data.
Evaluation
Evaluation tests whether the model generalizes beyond the training data. Teams typically use a validation set or cross-validation process to compare candidate models, check for overfitting and measure performance with metrics such as precision, recall, F1 score, root mean square error or area under the curve, depending on the use case.
Deployment
Deployment moves the model into an inference pipeline. In batch inference, the model scores records on a schedule, such as nightly churn predictions or weekly demand forecasts. In real-time inference, the model returns a prediction during an active workflow, such as scoring a transaction while the customer is still checking out.
Monitoring
Monitoring closes the loop. A model that performed well during evaluation can drift in production as inputs change, labels shift or upstream pipelines break. Snowflake’s ML Observability documentation notes that model behavior can change over time because of input drift, stale training assumptions, data pipeline issues and changes in traffic patterns.
Customer Story: Penske
Penske Logistics uses Snowflake and Snowflake Cortex AI to securely harness generative AI, improve operational efficiency and give managers clearer insights into associate safety, performance and retention. With data centralized in Snowflake, Penske can generate BI reports from five years of enterprise data in just 15 minutes, and built a new AI summarization model in less than 15 days.
Types of machine learning
ML methods are often grouped by how the model learns from data.
Supervised learning
Supervised learning uses labeled data to learn the relationship between inputs and known outputs. It’s common in enterprise ML because many business problems have historical labels, such as fraud or not fraud, churn or renewal, approved or denied, and forecasted versus actual demand. Supervised learning includes classification, which predicts categories, and regression, which predicts numerical values.
Unsupervised learning
Unsupervised learning finds patterns in unlabeled data. Clustering can group customers with similar behaviors, while dimensionality reduction can compress complex data into a smaller representation for analysis or downstream modeling. IBM contrasts this with supervised learning by noting that unsupervised models fit themselves to a data set without labeled examples.
Reinforcement learning
Reinforcement learning trains an AI agent through interaction with an environment. Instead of learning from a fixed labeled data set, the agent receives rewards or penalties as it takes actions and improves its policy over time. IBM describes reinforcement learning as trial-and-error training used in areas such as robotics, games and reasoning models.
Semi-supervised learning
Semi-supervised learning combines a smaller amount of labeled data with a larger pool of unlabeled data, which can help when labels are expensive or slow to collect.
Self-supervised learning
Self-supervised learning creates training signals from the data itself, a method that has become especially important in large language models (LLMs) and other foundation model approaches. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) notes that dual-use foundation models are generally trained on broad data and often use self-supervision.
Deep learning and neural networks
Deep learning is machine learning that uses multilayered neural networks to learn representations from data. A neural network contains layers of connected nodes, weights that are adjusted during training, and activation functions that help the network model nonlinear relationships. Backpropagation passes error information backward through the network so the model can update its weights and improve performance.
Different neural network architectures are suited to different data types and tasks:
Convolutional neural networks are often used for images and computer vision.
Transformers are widely used for language, sequence modeling and generative AI.
Graph neural networks can model relationships among connected entities, such as users, accounts, devices or products.
Autoencoders can compress data into lower-dimensional representations and reconstruct it, which makes them useful for anomaly detection and compression.
Deep learning can produce strong results when teams have enough data, compute and operational discipline to support it, but it also highlights the importance of infrastructure decisions — training a large neural network can require GPU acceleration, distributed training, experiment tracking and careful cost controls.
Model training and optimization
Training a model is not just a matter of fitting data. The goal is to build a model that generalizes: it should perform well on new examples that resemble the real-world conditions it will face in production. A model that memorizes the training data can look strong during development and fail once it sees new customers, new transactions or new market conditions.
Optimization techniques help teams manage that trade-off:
Regularization discourages models from becoming too complex.
Cross-validation tests performance across multiple splits of the data.
Ensemble methods combine multiple models, such as decision trees in a random forest or gradient boosting model, to improve predictive performance and stability.
Transfer learning starts from a model trained on one task or data set and adapts it to another. Fine-tuning is one common method — it continues training a pretrained model on new or more specific data to adapt its behavior for a specific use case.
As models get larger, training has infrastructure and cost implications. A small model may train on a single machine, while a deep learning model or foundation model may require GPUs, more memory and longer run times.
Teams can manage that complexity with distributed training, which spreads the job across multiple devices or nodes; mixed precision, which reduces memory use by using smaller numeric formats where appropriate; and parameter-efficient fine-tuning methods such as LoRA, which inject small low-rank metrics alongside the original model weights — training only those additions while keeping the original weights frozen — instead of updating the full model.
Customer story: HelloFresh
HelloFresh uses Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud as a centralized data platform to unify fragmented data sources, accelerate time to insight and support real-time decision-making across menu development, pricing, promotions, warehouse operations and supply chain management. HelloFresh replaced third-party analytics tools with first-party customer interaction data, helping improve personalization, strengthen privacy compliance and reduce costs by 30%.
MLOps: Managing models in production
Machine learning operations (MLOps) focuses on making the ML lifecycle repeatable, governed and reliable once models become part of production systems. It gives teams a way to manage model versions, deployment workflows, serving infrastructure, monitoring, retraining and rollback paths, so a model doesn’t depend on one-off notebook work or undocumented handoffs.
This is where the gap between a promising model and a production ML system most often becomes visible. Production teams still need to know which model version is serving predictions, which data and features shaped it, what evaluation metrics supported release, who approved the deployment and how the model behaves after business conditions change. Without MLOps controls, it’s difficult to reproduce results, investigate errors or determine whether a model should be retrained, rolled back or retired.
COMMON PITFALL
Many organizations focus heavily on model selection while underestimating the operational challenges surrounding data quality, feature consistency, governance and monitoring. A model may perform well during development but degrade quickly in production if upstream data changes, training assumptions become outdated or inference pipelines are not monitored for drift and reliability.
Common MLOps practices include:
Model versioning: Track each model artifact, its training data, feature definitions, parameters, dependencies and evaluation results.
Model deployment: Move approved models into batch or real-time inference workflows with clear release controls.
Model serving: Provide the infrastructure that lets applications, pipelines or analysts request predictions from the model.
Experiment tracking: Record training runs, metrics and configuration choices so teams can compare models and reproduce results.
Model monitoring: Track performance, drift, data volume and other signals that show whether the model is still behaving as expected.
Continuous training: Retrain or refresh models when new data, drift or business changes make the existing model less reliable.
MLOps is about managing the lifecycle as an operating system. It connects data science work to the production requirements of software engineering, data engineering, governance and business ownership. A model registry, feature store, CI/CD workflow, monitoring layer and approval process all help make the same basic questions answerable: what model is running, what shaped it and can the organization trust what it’s doing now?
Learn how Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud simplifies and accelerates data utilization, enabling businesses to leverage AI at scale:
Machine learning on Snowflake
Machine learning is easier to operationalize when the data, governance controls, development workflows and model lifecycle stay close together. Snowflake ML provides capabilities that support many stages of ML workflows in Snowflake, including data preparation, feature engineering, model training, inference and monitoring.
“Snowflake ML provides capabilities that support many stages of ML workflows in Snowflake, including data preparation, feature engineering, model training, inference and monitoring.”
Key Snowflake ML capabilities include:
Snowpark ML: Python-native APIs for preprocessing, feature engineering, training and deployment inside Snowflake.
Snowflake Feature Store: A governed place to create, maintain, reuse and serve ML features within Snowflake.
Snowflake Model Registry: A central system for managing models, metadata, versions and inference workflows.
ML Observability: Monitoring for model performance, drift and volume after deployment.
Container Runtime for ML: Preconfigured CPU and GPU environments for experimentation, training, tuning, batch inference and fine-tuning on Snowpark Container Services.
Snowflake ML Jobs: A way to run ML workflows inside Snowflake ML container runtimes from different development environments.
Notebooks on Container Runtime: Interactive development environments suited to model training and parameter tuning, with popular ML packages preinstalled.
The architectural advantage is straightforward: teams can build and operate ML where governed data already lives. A feature pipeline can read from controlled tables, a training job can use Snowflake compute, a model can be logged in the registry, inference can run against governed data and monitoring can track whether production behavior changes over time.
While architecture doesn’t remove the need for data science expertise, governance review or model risk management, it does give teams a more consistent foundation for moving from experimentation to production.
Production ML starts with the data foundation
Machine learning turns data into predictions and automated decisions, but the model is only one part of the system. What surrounds it matters just as much: training data has to be trusted, features must be defined consistently, and models need to be evaluated before production and monitored after because data, users and business conditions shift.
For enterprise teams, the practical question isn’t which algorithm to choose. It’s whether the organization can connect governed data, repeatable pipelines, model lifecycle controls and production ML evaluation/monitoring into a single operating model, and keep them connected as the system scales.
KEY TAKEAWAY
Enterprise machine learning requires that organizations combine high-quality data, repeatable pipelines, governance and ongoing monitoring into a unified operational foundation. Models can only perform reliably when the data, infrastructure and lifecycle processes supporting them remain consistent as business conditions, user behavior and data patterns evolve.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your common questions about machine learning, answered by Snowflake experts.
What is the difference between AI and machine learning?
AI is the broader field of building systems that can produce outputs such as predictions, recommendations, generated content or decisions for a given objective. Machine learning is a subset of AI that trains models on data so they can recognize patterns and apply those patterns to new inputs.
What are the most common machine learning algorithms used in production?
Common production algorithms include linear regression, logistic regression, decision trees, random forests, gradient boosting models, clustering algorithms, recommendation models and neural networks. The right choice depends on the problem, data volume, latency requirements, interpretability needs and operational constraints. In many enterprise settings, simpler supervised learning models remain useful because they are easier to explain, monitor and maintain.
How long does it take to deploy a machine learning model?
Deployment can take days, weeks or months depending on the use case, data readiness, governance requirements and production environment. A straightforward forecasting model using clean, well-governed data may move quickly. A regulated use case that requires fairness testing, model documentation, human review, real-time serving and ongoing monitoring will take longer. The model itself is often only one part of the work — data pipelines, feature definitions, approvals, monitoring and integration into business workflows usually determine the timeline.
What skills do you need to get started with machine learning?
A practical ML foundation includes statistics, data preparation, Python, SQL, model evaluation, feature engineering and a working understanding of common algorithms. For production work, teams also need MLOps skills such as versioning, deployment, monitoring, pipeline orchestration and governance. Domain knowledge matters as well because the best feature engineering and evaluation choices depend on the business problem the model is meant to solve.
How do you know if your data is ready for machine learning?
Data is ready for machine learning when teams can identify the target outcome, assemble relevant inputs, verify data quality, understand lineage, define features consistently and access enough representative examples to train and evaluate the model. Readiness also includes governance: teams should know which policies apply to the data, whether sensitive attributes are present, who owns the source data and how training, inference and monitoring pipelines will be audited.
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