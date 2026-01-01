Machine Learning in the Enterprise: The ML Lifecycle and Best Practices

Most machine learning follows an iterative lifecycle: prepare data, engineer features, train a model, evaluate its performance, deploy it into an inference pipeline and monitor it over time.

Data preparation

The lifecycle usually begins with data preparation. Teams collect raw data, clean inconsistent values, handle missingness, join relevant tables and create a training data set that reflects the problem the model is meant to solve. In a customer churn model, for example, the training data set might include account attributes, product usage, support interactions, billing history and a label indicating whether the customer renewed.

Feature engineering

Feature engineering converts prepared data into signals a model can learn from — turning raw timestamps, transaction sequences, or unstructured text into derived values like recency windows, rolling averages, or embeddings. This step often requires domain context because the useful signal is rarely just the raw column itself, but how that value behaves over time, across accounts or in relation to the outcome the model is trying to predict. For example, in a churn model, total logins matter less than a sudden usage drop after onboarding. In a fraud model, transaction amount means nothing without the context of whether the amount is anomalous for the account, merchant or location.

Model training

During model training, the algorithm adjusts internal parameters to reduce error against a training objective. In many models, that objective is captured by a loss function, and model training optimization methods such as gradient descent adjust the model’s weights to reduce that loss. Data scientists also tune hyperparameters, such as learning rate, tree depth or regularization strength, which shape how the model learns but are not learned directly from the data.

Evaluation

Evaluation tests whether the model generalizes beyond the training data. Teams typically use a validation set or cross-validation process to compare candidate models, check for overfitting and measure performance with metrics such as precision, recall, F1 score, root mean square error or area under the curve, depending on the use case.

Deployment

Deployment moves the model into an inference pipeline. In batch inference, the model scores records on a schedule, such as nightly churn predictions or weekly demand forecasts. In real-time inference, the model returns a prediction during an active workflow, such as scoring a transaction while the customer is still checking out.

Monitoring

Monitoring closes the loop. A model that performed well during evaluation can drift in production as inputs change, labels shift or upstream pipelines break. Snowflake’s ML Observability documentation notes that model behavior can change over time because of input drift, stale training assumptions, data pipeline issues and changes in traffic patterns.