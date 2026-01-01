MLOps: How Data, Models and Governance Come Together in Production

The MLOps process functions as a loop rather than a linear handoff. Teams collect data and validate it, prepare features, train and evaluate models, register and deploy approved versions, and then feed production signals into the next round of monitoring and retraining.

Data collection and ingestion

The lifecycle begins with data from source systems such as databases, files, streams, APIs, applications and third-party data sets. For production ML, ingestion involves more than moving data into a training environment. It preserves enough context to understand where the data came from, how current it is and whether it can be used for the intended purpose.

Data validation and quality checks

Before data is used for training or inference, checks must be made for missing values, schema changes, outliers, duplicate records, bias, privacy issues and freshness. These checks help prevent bad inputs from becoming model behavior. For example, a column that changes from integer to string, a feed that stops updating, or a label that becomes available later than expected can affect model quality long before anyone notices a visible production failure.

Data preparation and feature engineering

Feature engineering turns raw data into model-ready signals by cleaning, transforming, joining, labeling and enriching data. In mature MLOps environments, teams define commonly used features once and then reuse them consistently across training and inference. This reduces the risk that one team calculates "active customer" or "recent transaction volume" differently from another team, or that a production model uses feature logic that no longer matches the version used during training.

Model development

Data scientists and ML engineers train models using notebooks, scripts, automated machine learning (AutoML) or ML frameworks. They compare algorithms, parameters, training windows and data sets to find the approach that best fits the prediction problem. The key MLOps requirement for model development is that experimentation produces enough metadata for another person, pipeline or approval workflow to understand what was trained, what data was used and how the model performed.

Experiment tracking

Experiment tracking records model versions, data sets, code, parameters, metrics, artifacts and results. Without it, teams may know that one run performed better than another, but not why. But with it, they can compare candidates, reproduce a result and explain which model version was promoted into production.

Model validation and evaluation

Model evaluation tests whether a trained model is accurate, reliable and appropriate for the business process it's designed to support. Evaluation includes tracking technical metrics such as accuracy, precision, recall, F1, AUC, RMSE and latency, along with fairness, robustness and business KPIs. The evaluation process should also test whether the model behaves acceptably for important segments, regions, product lines or risk categories — not just whether it performs well on average.

Model packaging and registration

Once a model passes evaluation, teams package it with dependencies and metadata, then store it in a model registry. The registry serves as a controlled place to manage versions, approval status, lineage, deployment state and operational metadata.

Model deployment

Model deployment releases the model into production as a batch job, real-time API, streaming inference pipeline, embedded application feature or edge deployment. The serving pattern depends on latency, cost, freshness and business requirements. For example, a fraud model may need real-time inference, while a monthly propensity model may run as a batch scoring job that writes predictions back into a table for downstream use.

Model serving

After deployment, the model must be served in a way that matches the application's latency, scale, cost and freshness requirements. Model serving is the runtime layer that makes predictions available through batch scoring, real-time APIs, streaming inference, embedded application logic or edge environments. This layer needs to manage input preparation, feature retrieval, runtime dependencies, scaling, access controls, latency and error handling so the approved model version can be used reliably in production.

Model monitoring

Model monitoring tracks whether a model still behaves as expected after deployment. Teams typically monitor production performance, latency, errors, data drift, concept drift, model quality, cost and operational health.

Feedback and retraining

Production predictions create new information: labels, user actions, business outcomes, human feedback and drift signals. MLOps connects this information back into the lifecycle so teams can retrain, revalidate and redeploy models when the current version no longer performs well enough. The retraining trigger may be scheduled, event-driven or tied to monitoring thresholds, depending on the risk and volatility of the use case.

Governance and compliance

Governance spans the ML lifecycle. Teams need to manage access, audit trails, explainability, lineage, privacy, security, approvals and regulatory requirements from raw data through production inference. This is especially important when models influence credit, pricing, healthcare, employment, fraud detection, safety or other high-impact decisions. Governance also helps teams answer basic operational questions: Which model version is running? What data trained it? Which features does it use? Who approved it? What changed since the last version?