MLOps: How Data, Models and Governance Come Together in Production
A production ML model depends on data, features, infrastructure, approvals and feedback loops — and MLOps is the operating discipline that keeps these pieces working together.
MLOPS DEFINED
MLOps is a set of practices drawing from DevOps, focused on deploying, monitoring, governing and continuously improving machine learning models in production.
Many teams start MLOps conversations with the model: how it was trained, where it will be deployed and how quickly it can be retrained. But in production the model is only one object in a much larger system — there's the table that fed it, the feature definition that shaped it, the label that arrived three days late, the schema that changed upstream and the access policy that determines who can use the output.
This is why MLOps can't be reduced to "DevOps for models." MLOps borrows automation, CI/CD and release discipline from DevOps, but it also has to account for model-specific issues that software teams don't usually face: data drift, concept drift, feature reuse, training-serving skew, model explainability, model lineage and retraining based on new production outcomes. MLOps connects these dependencies so models can move into applications that stay reliable as the business, data and operating environment change.
What is MLOps?
MLOps is the set of practices that automates and standardizes the deployment, monitoring and maintenance of ML models in production. These practices help teams manage the full machine learning lifecycle.
Like its software counterpart, a model depends on code. But it also depends on training data, features, labels, parameters, evaluation metrics, runtime dependencies, serving infrastructure and feedback from the environment where predictions are used. MLOps gives teams a way to version those assets, test them, move them through approval gates, deploy them consistently and monitor whether they still behave as expected.
Why MLOps matters
A model that scores leads, forecasts demand, routes support tickets or flags suspicious transactions is not just a data science asset. It's become part of an operational workflow, with business teams depending on its output and technical teams responsible for keeping it available, current and explainable.
With strong MLOps processes, teams can better manage that responsibility at scale. "MLOps is often described as a tooling challenge, but in practice the bigger obstacle is fragmented workflows," explains Trace Smith, Senior AI/ML Architect, Applied Field Engineering at Snowflake. "The momentum today is toward a more unified data and ML environment, where governance and model workflows are brought together in one operating model. That's what helps reduce operational friction and accelerate the path to production."
Instead of treating each model as a one-off project, teams can use repeatable pipelines, monitoring, versioning and governance controls to move models into production faster, detect when performance changes and make updates without rebuilding the operating process from scratch.
MLOps helps teams in three practical ways:
- Faster time to market: Automated pipelines help teams move from manual handoffs to repeatable training, testing, packaging and deployment.
- Improved reliability: Monitoring helps teams detect performance changes, drift, data quality issues and runtime failures before they quietly affect downstream decisions.
- Stronger scalability and governance: Versioning, lineage, approval workflows and access controls help organizations operate more models across more teams without relying on informal coordination.
MLOps is often described as a tooling challenge, but in practice the bigger obstacle is fragmented workflows. The momentum today is toward a more unified data and ML environment, where governance and model workflows are brought together in one operating model. That's what helps reduce operational friction and accelerate the path to production.
Trace Smith
Snowflake Senior AI/ML Architect, Applied Field Engineering
MLOps vs. DevOps
DevOps focuses on software delivery. MLOps extends to the data and statistical behavior of ML systems.
|DevOps
|MLOps
|Primary asset
|Application code and infrastructure
|Code, data, features, models, metrics and artifacts
|Versioning
|Code, configuration and infrastructure definitions
|Code, data sets, features, parameters, models, evaluation results and deployment metadata
|Testing
|Unit, integration, security and performance tests
|Data validation, feature checks, model evaluation, fairness tests, robustness tests and operational tests
|Deployment
|Application release through CI/CD
|Model packaging, registry approval, batch or real-time serving and rollback
|Production risk
|Bugs, outages, latency and security issues
|Data drift, concept drift, model decay, bias, latency, cost and operational failures
|Improvement loop
|Code changes based on bugs, incidents and feature requests
|Retraining and redeployment based on new data, labels, feedback and monitoring signals
COMMON PITFALL
Avoid focusing MLOps primarily on model deployment. Instead, treat it as a system management challenge. Models can degrade when data, features or business conditions change, making monitoring, governance and retraining essential for long-term reliability.
The MLOps lifecycle
The MLOps process functions as a loop rather than a linear handoff. Teams collect data and validate it, prepare features, train and evaluate models, register and deploy approved versions, and then feed production signals into the next round of monitoring and retraining.
Data collection and ingestion
The lifecycle begins with data from source systems such as databases, files, streams, APIs, applications and third-party data sets. For production ML, ingestion involves more than moving data into a training environment. It preserves enough context to understand where the data came from, how current it is and whether it can be used for the intended purpose.
Data validation and quality checks
Before data is used for training or inference, checks must be made for missing values, schema changes, outliers, duplicate records, bias, privacy issues and freshness. These checks help prevent bad inputs from becoming model behavior. For example, a column that changes from integer to string, a feed that stops updating, or a label that becomes available later than expected can affect model quality long before anyone notices a visible production failure.
Data preparation and feature engineering
Feature engineering turns raw data into model-ready signals by cleaning, transforming, joining, labeling and enriching data. In mature MLOps environments, teams define commonly used features once and then reuse them consistently across training and inference. This reduces the risk that one team calculates "active customer" or "recent transaction volume" differently from another team, or that a production model uses feature logic that no longer matches the version used during training.
Model development
Data scientists and ML engineers train models using notebooks, scripts, automated machine learning (AutoML) or ML frameworks. They compare algorithms, parameters, training windows and data sets to find the approach that best fits the prediction problem. The key MLOps requirement for model development is that experimentation produces enough metadata for another person, pipeline or approval workflow to understand what was trained, what data was used and how the model performed.
Experiment tracking
Experiment tracking records model versions, data sets, code, parameters, metrics, artifacts and results. Without it, teams may know that one run performed better than another, but not why. But with it, they can compare candidates, reproduce a result and explain which model version was promoted into production.
Model validation and evaluation
Model evaluation tests whether a trained model is accurate, reliable and appropriate for the business process it's designed to support. Evaluation includes tracking technical metrics such as accuracy, precision, recall, F1, AUC, RMSE and latency, along with fairness, robustness and business KPIs. The evaluation process should also test whether the model behaves acceptably for important segments, regions, product lines or risk categories — not just whether it performs well on average.
Model packaging and registration
Once a model passes evaluation, teams package it with dependencies and metadata, then store it in a model registry. The registry serves as a controlled place to manage versions, approval status, lineage, deployment state and operational metadata.
Model deployment
Model deployment releases the model into production as a batch job, real-time API, streaming inference pipeline, embedded application feature or edge deployment. The serving pattern depends on latency, cost, freshness and business requirements. For example, a fraud model may need real-time inference, while a monthly propensity model may run as a batch scoring job that writes predictions back into a table for downstream use.
Model serving
After deployment, the model must be served in a way that matches the application's latency, scale, cost and freshness requirements. Model serving is the runtime layer that makes predictions available through batch scoring, real-time APIs, streaming inference, embedded application logic or edge environments. This layer needs to manage input preparation, feature retrieval, runtime dependencies, scaling, access controls, latency and error handling so the approved model version can be used reliably in production.
Model monitoring
Model monitoring tracks whether a model still behaves as expected after deployment. Teams typically monitor production performance, latency, errors, data drift, concept drift, model quality, cost and operational health.
Feedback and retraining
Production predictions create new information: labels, user actions, business outcomes, human feedback and drift signals. MLOps connects this information back into the lifecycle so teams can retrain, revalidate and redeploy models when the current version no longer performs well enough. The retraining trigger may be scheduled, event-driven or tied to monitoring thresholds, depending on the risk and volatility of the use case.
Governance and compliance
Governance spans the ML lifecycle. Teams need to manage access, audit trails, explainability, lineage, privacy, security, approvals and regulatory requirements from raw data through production inference. This is especially important when models influence credit, pricing, healthcare, employment, fraud detection, safety or other high-impact decisions. Governance also helps teams answer basic operational questions: Which model version is running? What data trained it? Which features does it use? Who approved it? What changed since the last version?
IGS Energy
IGS Energy uses Snowflake as the backbone of its data infrastructure to support AI and machine learning use cases such as demand forecasting, anomaly detection and faster stakeholder iteration with Streamlit. By moving from hundreds of thousands of individual forecasting models in Databricks to one unified model in Snowflake, IGS reduced training costs by 75% while maintaining accuracy and generating forecasts for hundreds of thousands of customers in minutes.
Core components of MLOps
MLOps requires a connected set of components. Some organizations assemble these components across multiple systems, while others prefer an integrated platform that keeps data, feature management, model operations and governance closer together.
|Component
|Purpose
|Data pipelines
|Move, clean, validate and transform data for training and inference
|Feature store
|Define, reuse, serve and monitor features consistently
|Experiment tracking
|Capture parameters, metrics, data sets, code versions and model artifacts
|Model training pipeline
|Automate training, tuning, evaluation and reproducibility
|Model registry and versioning
|Store approved model versions, metadata, lineage and deployment status
|Continuous integration and continuous delivery/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines
|Automate testing, validation, packaging, deployment and rollback
|Model serving layer
|Expose approved model versions for inference through batch scoring, APIs, streaming, embedded application logic or edge environments while managing latency, scaling, dependencies, access controls and errors
|Monitoring and observability
|Track system health, model performance, drift, quality and cost
|Orchestration
|Schedule and manage workflows across data, training, deployment and monitoring
|Governance and security
|Enforce access control, auditability, privacy, compliance and responsible AI practices
|Continuous training
|Use production outcomes for evaluation, retraining and model improvement
MLOps maturity levels
MLOps maturity usually increases as teams automate more of the lifecycle and add stronger controls around reproducibility, monitoring and governance. Google Cloud's MLOps maturity model is a common reference point.
Level 0: Manual process
At Level 0, ML work is notebook-driven and highly manual. Data scientists prepare data, train models, evaluate results and hand off artifacts through informal processes. This can work for experimentation, but it creates risk when models need to be reproduced, updated or monitored in production.
Level 1: ML pipeline automation
At Level 1, teams automate the ML pipeline so models can be retrained on new data with repeatable validation, training and evaluation steps. The goal is continuous training: a controlled way to update models as new data becomes available. This level reduces manual handoffs, but the pipeline itself may still require separate release management.
Level 2: CI/CD pipeline automation
At Level 2, teams automate the build, test and deployment of the ML pipelines themselves. Changes to code, data validation logic, training workflows and deployment definitions move through CI/CD processes. This is where ML operations looks more like a production engineering discipline, with versioned pipelines, automated tests and controlled promotion across environments.
Advanced maturity: Autonomous and governed operations
Some maturity models add a higher level for advanced or autonomous operations. At this stage, monitoring signals can trigger retraining workflows, governance checks are embedded into promotion paths and teams can manage many models with consistent policies. The goal is not to remove human judgment, especially for high-impact models, but to make routine detection, validation and escalation more systematic.
Learn how to use Snowflake ML to build and operationalize large-scale models:
MLOps for generative AI and LLMOps
Large language model operations (LLMOps) extends MLOps practices to generative AI applications. LLMOps adds to MLOps with new operational concerns around prompts, retrieval, context, token usage, safety and evaluation.
LLMOps commonly includes:
- Prompt and system instruction versioning
- Evaluation frameworks for factuality, relevance, tone, safety and task completion
- RAG pipeline monitoring, including document freshness and retrieval quality
- Token cost tracking and latency optimization
- Guardrail monitoring for privacy, toxicity, groundedness and policy violations
- Feedback loops for human review and model improvement
The same operating principle still applies, however: the application is only as reliable as the data, context, evaluation and governance behind it.
MLOps best practices
Strong MLOps practices help teams keep production ML from becoming a collection of one-off handoffs. As models move from development into live workflows, teams need consistent ways to version the assets that affect behavior, test changes before release, monitor performance in production and update models without losing traceability.
Version everything that affects model behavior
MLOps should version code, data sets, feature definitions, parameters, model artifacts, dependencies, evaluation results and deployment metadata. When a model changes, teams need to know whether performance changed because of new training data, new feature logic, a different parameter set or a new runtime environment.
Automate testing and CI/CD where it reduces risk
Automation should cover the checks that teams need to repeat reliably: data validation, feature validation, model evaluation, packaging, deployment and rollback. CI/CD for ML should also include model-specific tests, such as drift checks, bias tests, latency thresholds and business KPI guardrails.
Monitor production models continuously
Production monitoring should track system health and model behavior. Latency, errors and cost are important, but so are input distributions, prediction distributions, model performance, drift and data freshness.
Design for reproducibility
A team should be able to answer how a model was produced, which data set and features trained it, which code and parameters were used, which metrics justified promotion and which version is currently serving predictions. Reproducibility helps with debugging, auditability, collaboration and compliance.
Start at the maturity level the team can sustain
MLOps maturity should match the organization's needs, skills and risk profile. A team with one low-risk batch model may not need autonomous retraining on day one. A team with many customer-facing models, regulated use cases or fast-changing data will need stronger automation, monitoring and governance earlier.
Why run MLOps on Snowflake
Many MLOps architectures move data across separate systems for preparation, training, feature management, registry, serving and monitoring. This separation can create extra copies, disconnected lineage and more places where access policies or feature definitions can drift. Snowflake's approach is to bring more of the ML lifecycle to governed data in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.
With Snowflake ML, teams can build, train, deploy and monitor models closer to the data those models use. Snowflake ML includes capabilities such as Snowpark ML APIs for development, Snowflake Notebooks for exploration and collaboration, Snowflake Feature Store for feature management, and Snowflake Model Registry for versioning and governance. ML Observability enables monitoring registered production models, including performance, drift and volume metrics, with current support for regression and binary classification models.
Features can be defined once, governed through access controls and traced through lineage as they move from training into inference, while models carry metadata, version history and deployment status through a registry. Data scientists can still experiment in notebooks, but the work stays closer to governed data, with monitoring in place to detect when production inputs begin to drift from the assumptions used during evaluation.
MLOps is often described through the mechanics of deployment: pipelines, registries, CI/CD, monitoring and retraining. Those mechanics are valid, but they only solve the larger problem when they stay connected to the data and governance context around the model. A model version is easier to trust when teams can trace the data that trained it, understand the features it uses, see how it performed during evaluation and detect when production behavior starts to change.
As ML becomes part of more applications and business workflows, this operating context can't be treated as optional. Teams need a way to move quickly without losing lineage, reuse features without duplicating logic, monitor models without separating them from the data they depend on and update production systems without relying on manual handoffs. MLOps provides this structure.
KEY TAKEAWAY
By connecting data, features, models, governance and monitoring into a repeatable lifecycle, MLOps helps organizations deploy ML faster, maintain trust in model outputs and continuously improve performance as data and business conditions evolve.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your common questions about MLOps, answered by Snowflake experts.
What is the difference between MLOps and DevOps?
DevOps focuses on automating and improving software delivery. MLOps applies many of the same principles to ML systems, but adds model-specific practices for data validation, feature management, experiment tracking, model versioning, drift monitoring, retraining and governance. A model can fail because the code changed, but it can also fail because the data changed.
What are the levels of MLOps maturity?
A common model includes three levels: Level 0 for manual ML processes, Level 1 for automated ML pipelines and Level 2 for CI/CD automation of ML pipelines. Some organizations extend this with a more advanced level where monitoring signals can trigger retraining and governance workflows.
What is the difference between MLOps and LLMOps?
MLOps manages the lifecycle of ML models broadly, including training, deployment, monitoring and retraining. LLMOps extends those practices for large language model applications, where teams also need prompt versioning, RAG pipeline monitoring, evaluation frameworks, safety controls, token cost management and feedback loops.
What are the core components of an MLOps pipeline?
A typical MLOps pipeline includes data pipelines, data validation, feature engineering, experiment tracking, model training, model evaluation, a model registry, deployment automation, model serving, monitoring, orchestration, feedback loops and governance controls.
What tools or platform do I need for MLOps?
MLOps usually requires tools for data pipelines, feature management, experiment tracking, model training, model registration, CI/CD, serving, monitoring, orchestration and governance. Some teams assemble those capabilities across separate tools, while others use a platform such as Snowflake ML to keep more of the lifecycle close to governed enterprise data.