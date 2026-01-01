Hot Topic Rocks On with Optimized Customer Experience and Revenue Opportunities

Prior to implementing Snowflake, Hot Topic’s siloed data made it nearly impossible to get a unified view of its business and customers. Customer data resided in Epsilon, which only two people could access, while the rest of the data was spread across Oracle Retail Analytics and manually generated Excel spreadsheets. “There were times where we’d run a report, go out to lunch and hope the queries would be done by the time we got back,” says Albert Kao, Hot Topic’s Vice President of CX and Analytics.

Hot Topic’s move to Snowflake allowed the business to create a single source of truth that incorporates both product and customer data. “Previously, we operated from a product-centric view. We would analyze sales data and make buying decisions accordingly,” Kao says. “But sales data is just the half of it. The customer data housed in Snowflake is the other 180 degrees. We now have a 360-degree view of what’s going on.”

With its customer 360 firmly in place, Hot Topic can anticipate customer needs, stock stores accordingly and better stitch together its in-store and digital experiences to drive sales. “Snowflake has helped enable our store and ecommerce experiences to work together to drive business to each other,” Kao says. “Every ecommerce sale gives credit to a store location, while our website provides the option to ‘buy online, pick up in store.’ This helps us build loyalty with our customers while providing them with a better overall experience.”

The move from legacy infrastructures to Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud and Robling’s retail analytics platform also substantially accelerated insights. The time it took to analyze sales and inventory data went from minutes to seconds, while the duration of larger queries dropped from days or hours to minutes.

“The big game changer is having everything in one central location,” Kao says. “Now, we write a single query to review a campaign's success. It’s giving a layer of truth to something that we used to guess at.”