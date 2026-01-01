Improve Customer Experience by Leveraging the Power of Snowflake Cortex and Hex
Learn step-by-step how to improve customer experience and increase loyalty with Snowflake Cortex and Hex.
Break down data silos, enrich customer profiles, resolve identities and enhance customer data governance.
Breakdown silos and unify customer data in a single platform with native-first and third-party connectors that instantly and securely ingest data from any source.
Securely enrich your customer profiles with thousands of data sets available in Snowflake Marketplace, and seamlessly resolve identities with applications from leading providers native to the platform.
Honor your customer’s data consent choices and comply with privacy regulations globally by quickly and effectively acting on data subject requests.
Being customer-centric requires us to have a data-driven culture. We must ask ourselves how we can optimize the supply chain, product design, predictability and propensity of customers to buy our products. These are all data challenges.
Build the future of your business by connecting essential systems integrators, technology providers and applications directly in your Snowflake account.
Leverage leading data and marketing applications listings for consumer and enterprise marketing with no data movement or copies.
See how Snowflake can support the investment analytics and quant research use case with the Solution Center.