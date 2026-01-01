Skip to content

Expedition. Free, virtual, Nov 3–6.

Technical tracks for practitioners, outcomes for leaders.

Register now
SNOWFLAKE USE CASE

CUSTOMER 360

Break down data silos, enrich customer profiles, resolve identities and enhance customer data governance.

Unify All Business and Customer Data

Breakdown silos and unify customer data in a single platform with native-first and third-party connectors that instantly and securely ingest data from any source.

Enrich Profiles and Natively Resolve Identities

Securely enrich your customer profiles with thousands of data sets available in Snowflake Marketplace, and seamlessly resolve identities with applications from leading providers native to the platform.

Manage Consent and Quickly Act on Data Subject Requests

Honor your customer’s data consent choices and comply with privacy regulations globally by quickly and effectively acting on data subject requests.

Snowflake Customer 360 Diagram
view diagram details
Quote Icon

Being customer-centric requires us to have a data-driven culture. We must ask ourselves how we can optimize the supply chain, product design, predictability and propensity of customers to buy our products. These are all data challenges.

Fabio Luzzi
VP of Data Science and Engineering, Tapestry
QUICKSTART

Marketing Data Foundation Starter Guide

Accelerate Your Data-Driven Marketing with a Marketing Data Foundation on Snowflake.

More to Explore

Snowflake Partner Network logo

Snowflake Partners

Build the future of your business by connecting essential systems integrators, technology providers and applications directly in your Snowflake account.

Learn More
Logos of media & entertainment data providers on Snowflake Marketplace

Snowflake Marketplace

Leverage leading data and marketing applications listings for consumer and enterprise marketing with no data movement or copies.

Explore Marketplace Apps
Light Bulb

Snowflake Solutions

See how Snowflake can support the investment analytics and quant research use case with the Solution Center.

Learn More

Solutions Partners

View All Partners